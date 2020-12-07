PRINCETON — An ongoing pandemic has created challenges for school systems trying to educate students during shutdowns and shortages, so retired teachers are continuing to step up and help keep the education process going.
The Mercer County Board of Education was scheduled Tuesday to have a second reading for a revision on Policy G-23, which allows retired teachers to serve as substitutes. This revision will allow retired school counselors to come back and help students, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
“We’ve always had retirees as substitutes,” Harrison said. “There are some retirees who, because of the pandemic, don’t feel comfortable coming out, especially if they’re 65 or over; but we do have several who are out there in long-term substitute positions.”
To continue filling teaching vacancies, Mercer County Schools works closely with Concord University and Bluefield State College when student teachers need to get teaching experience in local classrooms and complete their last semesters, she stated. Graduates are possible applicants for open positions.
“And we’re always encouraging them to apply if they plan on staying in the area,” Harrison said.
Not all teacher substitutes have gone to college for an education degree. If they have a four-year degree in another discipline such as engineering, biology or business, they can become substitutes, she added.
“And a lot of them do very well in the classroom; in fact, I know a couple who liked it so much, they got their masters in teaching so they can be hired full time,” Harrison stated.
In McDowell County, schools had been using retired teachers as substitutes “for a long time,” said Superintendent Carolyn Falin.
“The only problem is that some of them are up in age,” Falin stated. “They plan to return when the pandemic goes away.”
The retirees have still been helping the school system keep educating students despite COVID-19 and the complications it causes.
“We couldn’t make it if we didn’t have our retired teachers working for us,” Falin said. “We have some of our teachers who are virtual teachers able to use remote learning.”
Even when teachers are available, there have been problems with using remote learning. More remote parts of McDowell County still do not have internet access.
“So we have plans to provide them with what they need in the event we have to close schools,” Falin said. “In some cases in the really remote areas, we have learning packets if needed.”
Retired teachers have been returning to classes in Tazewell County, Va. as well.
“If retired teachers will come back and substitute, they’re the best ones,” Superintendent Chris Stacy said. “They’re trained, they’re licensed. We use them as long-term substitutes, so absolutely we are using retired teachers.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
