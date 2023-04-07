BLUEFIELD, Va. — His 100th birthday is fast approaching, but the retired railroad worker still drives, still mows his own grass, attends church and credits God for his longevity.
William R. “Bill” Webb of Bluefield, Va., was honored Thursday during the regular meeting of the Railroad Retirement Club at the Fincastle. Webb said that he turns 100 years old on April 16.
“I was born in 1923,” Webb said, adding that he worked in the railroad industry “for 40 years plus,” so he meets with his fellow railroad retirees regularly.
“A lot of these gentlemen here I worked directly with, and a lot of them I didn’t know until I retired,” he remarked as the retirees waited for lunch to begin. “I was a yard master and a clerk. I had a good job.”
“I worked in the west end of the yard. We’d distribute empty coal cars and other equipment to the mines,” Webb recalled. “And we had freight, too, that went to Portsmouth and beyond. I worked all my life in Bluefield – the west yard and the east yard.”
Webb’s grandfather Simon Peter Webb, who worked for the railroad, helped him get a job, and from there he began working on his career.
“I started out as a yard clerk and I worked up to the yard master job,” he recalled. He spent about the last 20 years of his career in that position, and also worked with passenger trains.
Now that Webb is retired, he looks forward to the monthly retiree meetings at the Fincastle.
“They’re just good old boys,” he said. “They’re good people.”
When asked how he managed to live such a long life, he knew who was responsible.
“I want to give credit to the Man who made it all possible,” Webb said, pointing his thumb skyward. “I’m a firm believer in my savior Jesus Christ, and I’ve been in the church all my life.”
Webb attends the Midway Christian Church along Old Bramwell Road, and his youngest son, Dan Webb, is a minister there.
“Would you believe that I’m older than anybody I come in contact with this day and time?” Bill Webb said. “I know a lady, a good friend, she’s 97. We go to church together.”
Railroad Retirement Club President Bill Williams said the club has been meeting since 1983, and William R. “Bill” Webb has been its most senior member.
“He’s the only railroader who’s been 100 that I know of,” Williams said. “Now Clyde Barr, he was 98, and he died two years ago. There probably won’t be another railroad man 100 years old. His daughter showed us a picture where he mowed his grass this week. and he is a Christian. He’s a good Christian man.”
Two of Webb’s children, Bill Webb Jr. and Pam Whittaker, attended the meeting Thursday with their father.
“It’s quite a feat for him. He absolutely loves this retirement group,” said his son, Bill Webb Jr. “He’s been retired longer than he worked, if that’s any indication of how much he loves this retirement group. He lives for every Thursday – the first Thursday of the month – so he can be with his brothers.”
“Oh, it’s just amazing because of how much it means to him and to us,” Whittaker said of the tribute to her father. “He’s amazing.”
“He still drives. He still mows his own grass,” Bill Jr. added. “He has his own riding lawnmower, he’s weeding his flowerbeds and things like that. He’s still very active. He never misses a church service. I just pray I live to be 80 and be as active as he is.”
