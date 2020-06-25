CHARLESTON — Travel to Myrtle Beach continues to be a link to COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, with a least one case in Mercer County.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday the state has seen 19 outbreaks in 11 counties tied to people traveling to Myrtle Beach, resulting in 72 positive cases with at least 10 more possible at this point, adding that one of those positive cases is in Mercer County.
“If you are planning a trip to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you are doing,” he said. “If you have been, go get tested.”
Justice said he is aware of several states that are now requiring anyone coming into the state from those vacation hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days and that could at some point be a consideration in West Virginia as well as a travel ban.
“We are considering everything all of the time,” he said. “But we are not New York or Arizona or Texas. We are doing unbelievably good (with overall numbers).”
According to an article in the Myrtle Beach Sun News, Horry County, which is home to Myrtle Beach, was labeled a hotspot for the virus by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control about two weeks ago. As of Tuesday, Horry County now has more than 2,100 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started in mid-March.
The Myrtle Beach area has recorded about 1,800 cases since the start of June. Additionally, United Airlines is suspending services to Myrtle Beach next month due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the company.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said some precautions should be taken for anyone traveling out of state.
Crouch said it’s better to drive than fly, avoid rest stops and other places where people who are on the road frequent.
Carrying sanitization wipes is important as well as physical distancing and masks.
“We have to protect ourselves and not bring it back,” he said. “You are really trying to mitigate your exposure to the virus.”
Justice said all of the numbers are being monitored constantly here and in other states, and when the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail system reopened on May 21 “we were all holding our breath to some degree” because of out-of-state visitors.
“Then, bingo, it worked,” he said, referring to no outbreaks. “Then we move along.”
But moving along with a watchful eye, he added.
“We are watching everything going on…” he said, once again urging people to wear a facial covering when inside a public place but stopping short of saying he will make it mandatory. “I urge you … anytime you are going into a public place please wear a mask.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, also emphasized the importance of taking precautions because of the renewed spread.
“We are still doing well as a state,” he said. “But in regions and nationally we can see the COVID virus is starting to expand. We are doing well but it is spreading in West Virginia like in other places.”
Justice also said no new outbreaks at churches have been reported.
Three outbreaks are still active in Greenbrier County (41 positive cases), Ohio County (18 cases) and Boone County (nine cases), all tied to churches.
During Justice’s briefing he also was critical of the reporting involved related to COVID-19 active cases, which, he said, were recently overstated at Huttonsville Correctional Facility.
“We have every reason to believe the numbers from the last few days may be inaccurate to the good side,” he said, adding he has been reporting more active cases “than we really have.”
But he expressed dismay at the apparent mistake, saying he needs to have accurate numbers from both the DHHR and the Bureau for Public Health.
Justice said it’s “great” to have fewer active cases than reported but “then I am scaring you when I don’t need to scare you.”
“We will get to the bottom of it and we will act,” he said.
Justice also complained once again about an earlier incident at a Jackson County nursing home related to a crucial delay in tests being completed and reported as ordered.
At that time, he requested an investigation into what went wrong, but he said Wednesday he has not received the results of that investigation.
Later on Wednesday, Justice and Crouch received and accepted the resignation of State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Cathy Slemp.
According to a statement from Justice’s office, after he expressed to Crouch his lack of confidence in Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control, Crouch then asked for Slemp’s resignation, which she offered immediately.
The Governor expressed his appreciation for Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
