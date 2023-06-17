BRAMWELL — Results for the recent Town of Bramwell election have been posted at the town hall, with unofficial results showing incumbents making way for several challengers.
The election was conducted June 13 with early voting open until June 12. The polling place was at Bramwell Town Hall.
Incumbent Mayor Louise Stoker was challenged by Grant Bennet. Unofficial results showed Stoker with 64 votes and Bennett with 81.
The candidates for town recorder were Jessica Rush and Elizabeth Brown Tillery. Unofficial results showed Rush with 74 votes and Tillery with 64 votes.
All incumbents on the Bramwell Town Council ran for reelection. They included Kelly Goins, Mandy Fink, John Petrulis, Rufus Morgan and Kelly Murphy Eller.
Unofficial results showed Susan Lance Troutner with 76 votes, Mandy Fink with 62 votes, Jackie Shannon with 90 votes, John Petrulis with 54 votes, Dennis Marcello with 72 votes, Kelly Goins with 70 votes and Kelly Murphy Eller with 75 votes.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
