CHARLESTON — The number of positive COVID-19 cases keep rising to record levels in West Virginia and more restrictions may be used if the situation continues to worsen.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing everything continues to “remain on the table” in terms of stopping the spread of the virus.
“We are hanging on as best we possibly can,” he said. “But everything has still got to be on the table.”
Justice indicated any restrictions that may be coming could be done on a county-by-county basis and not necessarily statewide, attacking specific areas or “running to the fire” to take measures to slow down rampant spread.
“It may be we have to pinpoint, use a scalpel instead of a sledge hammer,” he said.
Justice said nobody, especially him, wants to shut anything down.
“Today, we do not need to shut anything down,” he said. “But things are getting worse by the minute … If this situation continues to get worse we are going to have no choice…”
Justice opened the briefing by reading the ages and gender of the 27 residents who had died from COVID during the previous two days.
“It is unbelievable,” he said, as the death toll had reached 639 on Friday.
The state had also seen 1,081 new cases in one day, with 6,806 new cases within the last seven days, and 12,177 active cases.
Six state schools are not in the red category on the County Alert System mapping and 14 are orange.
“We are absolutely trending in a very, very poor way at this point in time,” he said.
Justice said the surge is all around the country with the U.S. seeing an all-time one-day high of new cases Thursday at 185,000.
The national death toll has now exceeded 250,000.
Justice said a vaccine is on the horizon and the first doses may come as early as next month for priority personnel like healthcare workers and first-responders, but the only way to make it through until vaccinations are more widespread is to wear a mask and offer more testing.
Testing helps identify people who are asymptomatic, unaware they have the virus and are spreading it.
He pointed to an Executive Order he issued a week ago to test all staff of nursing homes twice a week.
That order has identified 11 long-term care facility employees who had COVID but without any symptoms.
“Those were good findings.” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health. “They catch future COVID cases that would cause more infections in those facilities.”
Justice also once again defended leaving students in school during the surge (except in red and orange counties).
“Our kids need to be in school,” he said. “Virtual learning is better than nothing, but at the same time we need to have eyes on our kids … our schools may be the safest place we can possibly be.”
Dr. Clayton Burch, state Superintendent of Education, also said recently he does not think virtual learning is effective.
During an interview on MetroNews “Talkline,” Burch said the more he learns about remote learning the more he’s convinced it should be avoided.
“I’ll remain very constant–remote learning is not good for our children,” Burch said. “Actually, the more we’re finding out about it I think it’s one of the worst things we can do. As far as I’m concerned we need to take advantage of every minute, every day we can have a live teacher with these children.”
Justice also said education is the priority now, not sports.
“Sports is going to have to take back seat right now,” he said. “Kids need to be in school. That is the priority. Sports don’t mean doodly right now. We have to first and foremost get out kids in schools, and protect our businesses and our economy.”
Justice said falls sports tournaments, which have been hit hard by canceled and postponed games because of the virus, will continue, though.
“We are hanging on by a thread finishing fall sports,” he said.
The start of the winter sports season, including practice, for basketball, wrestling and swimming has been postponed at least until Jan. 11, 2021.
“We will get worse before it gets better,” Justice said of the pandemic, adding a caution about the Thanksgiving holiday. “Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID. Stay at home to protect yourself and others.”
Having Thanksgiving with those in the same household and visiting with others virtually is the “safest choice,” he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
