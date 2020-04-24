CHARLESTON — Restaurants with outdoor dining may soon be able to open in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday morning that outdoor dining is on the agenda as the next step to start to reopen the state’s businesses.
“We are going to open up outdoor dining as soon as we possibly can,” he said, adding that protocol for seating and staff will be included to keep everyone safe.
Opening restaurants for indoor dining is farther down the road, he added, but being worked on and he is consulting with restaurant owners to see how much time they need to reopen and how it can be done safely.
That may include limiting capacity to 50 percent as well as allowing only a certain number of diners at at table. Servers would wear masks and the restaurant would use disposable menus and utensils as well as only canned drinks.
“It’s things like that we are looking at but they are still a little ways away,” he said.
With hospitals starting to offer routines services after April 27, Justice said more employees will be back to work and day care centers need to be open and that will happen soon.
“It will be mandatory that there be testing of day care staff,” he said, as well as temperature checks of kids and parents and using the proper cleaning protocol. Details are still being worked on.
All of these “baby” steps toward getting the economic engine restarted will be monitored closely, Jutice said, to make sure it is safe.
Justice also said more steps will be rolled out next week.
“As we continue to go forward we are going to move you along as best we can and as safe as we can,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
