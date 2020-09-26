CHARLESTON — School systems and health departments across the state have been advised by state officials to notify communities of a positive COVID-19 case, including the specific school.
The state Department of Education is also now listing on its website the names of schools around the state that are seeing an outbreak, which is defined as having at least two positive cases that are linked.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said in an interview on Thursday it is up to the localities to release this information on single cases because the statistics on the state level will include it only as a positive case in the county, but not any of the specifics related to schools, unless it’s an outbreak.
“The local health department and the local superintendent and board are supposed to release it at the county level … so the county knows what is going on in their community,” she said. “They should at least say it is one teacher, one student or one staff at (for example) Crescent Elementary or whatever school it is.”
The identity or any personal information about a positive case cannot be released.
“A single case is not an outbreak,” Amjad said. “But we do realize people (in localities) will want to see that.”
Amjad said any mitigation efforts at the school related to the positive case should also be released, whether it’s the class returning to remote learning or the school receiving a deep cleaning.
“The information should be relayed to the community,’ she said. “The name of the school should be released and information as to whether it’s a child or an adult. That is useful information and that is what people need to know.”
Amjad said it is considered an outbreak in a school if two or more people are positive, whether it is a child or an adult at that school and the cases are linked.
“That is when it comes on our list (of outbreaks) that we have at the briefings,” she said. “We have a list of outbreaks in the state (on the WVDE website).”
The issue also surfaced at Gov. Jim Justice’s Friday pandemic briefing.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of education, was at the briefing and said the list will be updated daily.
“We will every day get a list from Dr. Amjad and DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) to post outbreaks,” he said, including the number of positives and whether the outbreak led to remote learning.
Initially, some outbreaks in particular schools around the state were named during the on-air briefings. However, that practice ended.
“The reason why we stopped listing them on air, the schools, part of it was that information comes out so quickly and we had not decided the best way to deliver some of this information publicly,” she said, opting to wait to make sure that it is an outbreak and the information is all correct.
The state simply cannot keep up with it immediately to the degree the information is verified and completely accurate and can be properly disseminated, she said, which is one of the main reasons the information on a single case should be released on the local level so the community impacted is informed quickly.
“It is live information,” she said. “And if you put some wrong information on air or on the (DHHR) dashboard, schools get upset and parents get upset. That is why we left it at a local level to announce it when they have the accurate information.”
The information related to outbreaks listed on the WVDE website has been verified.
Amy Harrison, data information specialist with the Mercer County School System, said the facts will be released when a positive happens.
An earlier positive case of an athlete at Princeton High School before students returned to classrooms in Mercer County was reported by the school system.
During the briefing Friday, Justice also showed an updated map of the County Alert System, which had no red zones and Mercer County, as well as Monroe County, were both green for the first time.
Counties are rated based on the number of positive cases over a seven-day rolling average (adjusted for per-100,000 population) and the positivity rate.
However, Mercer County Schools posted a message Friday afternoon saying the county color code could possibly change again and students will remain on the same hybrid schedule next week (Sept. 28-Oct. 2) as they have been.
“While it appears we may be green on the WVDE map tomorrow (Saturday), there is some concern that with the spike we had over the last few weeks, the low numbers may not hold,” the post said. “It would be an error for us to move so quickly that we would create a scenario that could foster a new spike in cases. Consequently, Mercer County Schools will continue following Model B for middle and high school students and monitor the numbers next week before disrupting the program we have in place. We realize it is difficult for parents and students to make changes in their schedule on a very short notice.”
The current schedule has all elementary students attending five days a week and 50 percent of the middle and high school students attending daily on staggered schedules.
In other topics discussed during the pandemic briefing Friday, Justice reported another 11 COVID-related deaths across the state in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total to 330.
“That’s not good,” he said, pointing to the state’s vulnerable population and the spread of the virus from the South and after vacations, especially to Myrtle Beach.
“It (vacations) opened the door to bring the virus into nursing homes,” he said. “An introduction of any level of COVID will race through.”
Justice said the virus “migrated to us.”
“We have the oldest, sickest state,” he said. “We protected them the best way we could in every way possible.”
With the flu season approaching, he said that brings another level of risk.
“Follow the guidelines,” he said. “If we wore masks everywhere we go we could shut this down tomorrow.”
Justice said everyone should also get a flu shot and not vacation at “hotspots” for the virus.
More testing is needed and is under way also, he added, with 15 National Guard teams around the state offering free testing.
“We doubled the teams we have on the ground,” he said. “The more we test, the more we learn.”
Testing can locate asymptomatic positives and it may include those who are “super spreaders,” and help stop community spread.
Justice also announced a new source of revolving loans for small businesses, with $10 million available through the state Economic Development Authority from the federal Economic Development Administration.
This grant supports the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) that provides aid to small businesses and entrepreneurs negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
