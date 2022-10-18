PRINCETON — Resolutions honoring the late musician Donald G. Whitt and recognizing Operation Green Light for Veterans were unanimously passed this month by the Mercer County Commission.
Commissioner Bill Archer read the resolution honoring the life of Donald G. Whitt into the official record during the county commission’s November meeting.
“One of the most gifted piano/keyboard artists – Donald G. Whitt– of Bluefield, Virginia died on Sept. 23, 2022 at the age of 87 following a brief illness,” Archer read.
Don, as he was known to his many friends, played piano for the house band on WHSI-TV’s “Saturday Night Jamboree program, he said.
Whitt’s interest in television, then a new medium, led his to establishing Don’s TV Repair Shop in Bluefield,Va., according to the resolution.
Whitt and his wife, Peggy, operated the successful business and became active in the community’s business association, Archer said. He stayed active in the regional music community, playing with the ‘Swing Kings’ as well as other groups.
“For many years, Don’s soulful rendition ‘Last Date,’ Floyd Collins’ iconic country music instrumental, often brought tears to audiences,” Archer said.
Whitt was a mainstay at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Community Christmas Tree shows for 60 years, according to the resolution.
“For many years, the late Cecil Surratt led the performers, but Don, the sons of pedal steel star Buddy Pennington and others joined the shows. Ray Brooks of WHIS’s ‘Snoop & Scoop” show played drums for some of the Yuletide concerts and, reportedly, Country Music Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Tom T. Hall joined in one Christmas during his brief employment as a cameraman at WHIS-TV,” Archer read.
Whitt performed Christmas music for several community organizations including the Chamber of Commerce of the Virginias, the Bluefield Business and Professional Association and more, Archer said. For many years, he served Springville Christian Church as choir director, and brought his church choir to many civic gatherings to perform songs of praise.
The county commission also unanimously passed a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans.
“The residents of Mercer County have great respect, admiration and the upmost gratitude for all the men and women who have selflessly served our county and this community in the Armed Forces,” Commissioner Greg Puckett read into the record. “The contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and the way of life enjoyed by our citizens.”
Veterans continue to serve their communities in various organizations, religious groups. civil service and by functioning as County Veteran Service officers in 29 states to help fellow former service members access more than $52 million in federal health, disability and compensation benefits each year, Puckett read. About 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities annually.
An estimated 20 percent increase of service members transitioning to civilian life will occur in the near future. Studies indicate that 44 to 72 percent of them experience high levels of stress during the transition, and are at a high risk of suicide during their first year after military service.
The National Association of Counties encourages all counties, parishes and boroughs to recognize Operation Green Light for Veterans.
“With the designation as a Green Light for Veterans County, Mercer County hereby declares from October through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from active service; therefor, be it further resolved that in observance of Operation Green Light, Mercer Cuty encourages its residents in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence,” Puckett read from the resolution.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
