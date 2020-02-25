CHARLESTON — Mercer County would stand to lose more than $8 million a year in revenue and depend on the state to replace it if a move by the Senate to amend the state Constitution goes through.
Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 9 was scheduled for a third reading Monday in the Senate, but postponed until today. A companion tax reform bill passed 17-16, but in order for it to go into effect SJR 9 must also pass, and a two-thirds majority is needed in both the House and Senate because it is an amendment to the Constitution.
If it would pass, voters would then render the final decision in November since a referendum is required.
In effect, the change in the Constitution would remove the authority of counties to tax real and personal property and place it in the hands of the Legislature, with counties no longer directly receiving income from the personal property taxes, which include automobiles as well as business inventory and equipment.
That would allow the implementation of the companion bill on tax reform, allowing the Legislature to have the authority.
Counties would have to depend on the state to make up the money, and the Senate wants to do that by raising the state sales tax from 6 percent to 6.5 percent as well as raising the tax on cigarettes by 80 cents a pack and increasing taxes on all tobacco and vaping products.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is a proponent of the plan and has long promoted its overall economic benefits to the state because the property tax, especially the business inventory and machinery tax, inhibits new business and industry to move to the state and the ones already here to grow.
Swope also said counties would recoup the money.
“The formula to replace the funds is extremely generous and will be statutory,” he said. “All counties will receive a minimum of the highest revenue in the last 5 years and won’t go up and down as current revenue does.”
Swope said the special revenue account guaranteeing these payments is projected to have reserves of more than $200 million at least through 2030.
“I don’t know how much more security anyone would need,” he said. “The concerns are a result of misinformation or failure to read the actual bill.
But opposition to the plan has been swift and adamant.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the proposal would be “devastating” to counties and doubts how it would work.
“No way that can happen,” he said of the guaranteed revenue stream. “And even if it’s made whole in a short term, there is nothing codified that would secure that loss of funding long term.”
Puckett said a “better option for growth would be to give counties greater autonomy and flexibility to control its own fate with a more diversified tax structure.”
One of those options Mercer County has favored is having the authority to impose a meals tax, which legislators have shot down every time it’s been introduced.
“I feel that counties get the shaft and have very little control of how we can do what’s best for our constituents,” Puckett said. “If we don’t have the monies to expand our local efforts to attract businesses, that hurts everything. National and state controlled governments never know the true details and best options for how to move efforts forward quickly and with flexibility.”
Puckett used an analogy to explain how more centralized control does not always work.
“Higher policies without local control create rigid ways of steering the ship,” he said. “The question is ... do we want to allow an armada of speed boats, or do we want a steam liner? It didn’t work out so well for the Titanic and I don’t think it will work well for us.”
Puckett also said the tobacco tax monies would not go to fix the problems that the disease causes.
“The state has not funded tobacco prevention efforts for the last three years,” he said.
Mercer County Assessor Sharon Gearhart said the taxes in question brought in more than $8 million last year, with 73 percent of that going to the school system.
“It’s quite a bit of money the county will lose,” she said, adding that cities also receive of portion of it as well as law enforcement and the 911 center.
In a MetroNews article, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said SJR 9 would force local governments to cut their budgets.
“They’re saying, ‘Don’t worry, future Legislatures will make up the shortfall.’ That’s the same promise they’ve given the teachers. That’s the same promise when they told us they’d take care of our roads, highways and bridges,” he said. “There’s never enough money.”
The state County Commissioners’ Association and the WV Association of counties issued this statement:
“This will result in a massive funding shift through elimination of these tax revenues and onto our citizens and their properties. There needs to be careful consideration, a long thoughtful process airing the consequences of this monumental decision on counties, and cannot be decided in the last two weeks of the legislative session. Counties could not absorb a loss to their budget and this could destroy counties across the state.”
Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell County) said he thinks the Senate effort will fail.
“I don’t think there will be enough votes to move it out of the Senate,” he said. “Even if it does, it probably won’t get out of the House.”
Evans said he understands that “everybody wants to give tax breaks to businesses,” but this could potentially “devastate county commissions and boards of education.”
“There would be no stream of revenue to replace that,” he said of the loss of revenue.
Evans agrees luring businesses into the state as well as making it easier for existing businesses to expand is a “good thing, but it’s an awful big stream of revenue you will have to replace.”
That is the caveat about SJR 9 that concerns Del. John Shott, R-Mercer County, as well.
“Unless there is a mechanism to make counties whole, I won’t support it,” he said.
In the wording of the resolution itself, SJR 9 is “designated as the ‘Amendment Authorizing the Legislature to Eliminate or Lower the Ad Valorem Tax on Motor Vehicles and Any Other Tangible Personal Property’ and the purpose of the proposed amendment is summarized as follows: The purpose of this amendment is to permit the Legislature to eliminate or lower the ad valorem personal property tax on different species of tangible personal property, such as motor vehicles; to permit the Legislature to establish different statewide rates of taxation, assessment, or methods of valuation for different species of tangible personal property; and to permit the Legislature to classify property as real property or personal property for ad valorem taxation.”
