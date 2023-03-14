A legislative attempt to name the East River bridge on I-77 in honor of a Bluefield war hero failed to move out of the Senate Infrastructure and Transportation Committee this year.
Saturday was the last day of the 2023 legislative session and House Concurrent Resolution 16, which passed the House unanimously, but never came to a vote on the Senate floor.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, sponsored the bill and said he is not sure what happened.
Both state Sens. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, and Mark Maynard, R-6th District, supported it.
Swope said the Spurrier case meets all the qualifications for approval
“I support it,” he said. “I am confident there will be no opposition.”
Maynard said Monday he is puzzled why it failed to get out of committee and remained “pending.”
“I asked the chairman a week ago and he specifically said he was running all House bridge-naming resolutions,” Maynard said of Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel County.
That would mean all of those resolutions in that committee should have gone to the Senate floor for a vote.
Clements could not be reached for comment.
The Mercer County Commission earlier passed a resolution honoring Spurrier and many county leaders have been pushing for a state honor.
The bridge would be called the “U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Ira ‘Junior’ Spurrier Memorial Bridge.”
Spurrier, whose family was living in Bluefield, West Virginia’s East End when he joined the Army in 1940 was deployed to the Pacific Theater in 1942.
On Sept. 21, 1943, both of Spurrier’s hands were wounded in combat during a battle at New Guinea and he returned to the U.S. to recover. However, he still wanted to fight in the war and was assigned to the 35th Infantry Division and sent to the European Theater.
In September 1944, Spurrier earned the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart for his heroic leadership during a one-man assault on a heavily fortified enemy position near Lay-Saint-Christophe, France.
Called a “One-Man Army,” Spurrier earned the Congressional Medal of Honor and similar medals from France and Belgium for his gallantry during Company G’s advance on the village of Achain, France. Spurrier circled around to the rear of the village by himself and singlehandedly assaulted numerous enemy positions during an intense 24 hour-long battle by using American and captured German weapons and ammunition. He forced the enemy to retreat into a barn filled with hay and barrels of fuel, then set the barn on fire, and killed or captured several Nazi soldiers and one officer.
Over the course of these two battles, Spurrier accounted for 36 enemy casualties and 32 captured prisoners, earning the nickname ‘Task Force Spurrier.”’
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
