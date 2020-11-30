MATOAKA — Residents of a Mercer County town that voted about two years ago to disincorporate are now working clean up, revitalize and to bring new life to their community.
In May 2018, the Town of Matoaka’s residents voted to disincorporate their small municipality after more than a century of existence when tax revenues were not enough to keep it going. A fire that destroyed downtown buildings and a FEMA buyout after a flood reduced the town’s population, but the people who still call Matoaka home are staying involved and looking for ways to breath new life into their community.
Matoaka natives Alan and Alicia Vest are working to bring volunteers together to help find ways to bring new businesses and residents to their community. Between 100 to 130 people now live in the Matoaka area.
“We just want to be involved in the community,” Alan Vest said. “We want to try to make a difference. We’ve been working with the Junior Explorers Firefighters and the joined the board of the (Matoaka Volunteer) Fire Department. We’ve been trying to do some other things there.”
Alan Vest grew up in Matoaka, moved to Princeton and later joined the Navy. He moved back to Matoaka after leaving the Navy. His wife, Alicia, also has strong ties to the community.
“I’ve lived in Matoaka my whole life, for 39 years,” she said. “Matoaka used to be a booming town when I was young. We had the school, we had stores, there was tons of things. There was a drug store here, Bluestone Health Care was here; and then the school moved to the top of the hill. They combined it with Lashmeet. And then, you know, the elderly, they passed away.”
More residents left the town after a flood in the early 2000s led them to accept a FEMA buyout.
“We lost residents,” Alicia Vest recalled. “Businesses started shutting down and people moved way. They found better paying jobs somewhere else. The coal mines started shutting down. That was the big thing. Coal mines.”
Before the coal mines started losing jobs, Matoaka was a “booming place,” she said.
“It was an amazing place to grow up. Everybody knew everybody,” Alicia Vest stated. “It was just great down here. I loved it. There was a lot of activity. On any given day there were 20 to 30 people on Barger Street. My family owned a grocery store. I was about 2 o 3 years old when they owned it. My grandparents owned it with a couple they knew.”
The Vests now would like to see Matoaka come back to life. A Hatfield-McCoy trail head is located near the community, she said.
“The ATV industry could be amazing here. It really could,” Alicia Vest said. “Actually, we do have a trail head here. It’s on top of Cemetery Hill. It’s not far out of Matoaka; it’s about 2 miles away.”
Businesses such as cabin rentals are possible, and one business called The Miner’s Hideout rents three homes on Cemetery Hill for ATV tourists, she said.
The Vests and other volunteers recently participated in the Take Five Cleanup to remove trash from local roadways. About 1,500 pounds of trash was collected.
“We have a beautiful county if people would take more pride in it,” Alicia Vest said.
More work is underway to bring activity back to Matoaka.
“We have been working with the Mercer County Coalition to start a sub coalition here in Matoaka, to try revamp it a little bit, to try to make it more appealing to businesses and people wanting to move into Matoaka,” she said. “We put a tarp over the fire department’s antique ladder truck. What we want to build, possibly in the spring, is a canopy over it and make it a fire firefighter memorial.”
Poor water and sewer infrastructure was among the problems facing the town, but the situation is improving, Alicia Vest added.
“I’m happy to say that we wonderful water thanks to West Virginia American Water and the Mercer County Commission,” she said. “The Mercer County PSD is in process of taking over our sewer.”
There are plans to improve the community’s appearance, too.
“We’re hoping in the spring to maybe paint some murals on some buildings down here, and they will be designed by the children of the town,” Alicia Vest said.
Community Connections, Inc. has been working to help form the new sub coalition C&R Furniture in Matoaka has been a supporter along with Vest Electric.
“We went in the other day on Veterans Day and reset the flag poles at the fire department,” she recalled. “A wind storm had made them unstable.”
Other plans are being made to improve the local quality of life. To help local residents fighting addictions, there has been work toward getting starting a Narcotics Anonymous and an Alcoholics Anonymous.
Anybody interested in joining the new sub coalition can contact Alicia Vest at aliciavest81@icloud.com.
