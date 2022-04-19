PRINCETON — Devices that filter exhaust and contain some precious metal are being stolen at an increasing rate from vehicles across the region.
Catalytic converters, which filter exhaust and help vehicles’ computers monitor the mix between fuel and oxygen, are being cut off by thieves. One local service center is seeing more vehicles needing repairs after their catalytic converters were stolen.
“We fix anywhere from five to 10 a week,” said Krystall Britt, service writer with Muffler Man Tire & Auto Care in Princeton.
Local “hot spots” for catalytic converter thefts in Mercer County and neighboring Tazewell County, Va. include shopping center parking lots and the parking lots of major retailers, Britt said. The Frontage Road near the Mercer County Landfill is another place were vehicles are stripped of their catalytic converters.
Britt said that her business has seen the number of thefts rising over the last month, adding that a lot of owners don’t report the thefts to law enforcement because they had been told that nothing can be done. Replacing a converter can cost between $300 to $400.
Thefts target the devices because they contain small amounts of platinum. The converters are sold to scrap yards, she said.
Manager Steve Asbury said that catalytic converters filter vehicle emissions. A oxygen sensor linking the converters and vehicles’ computers monitors the mix between fuel and air.
Chief Deputy A.P. Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said his agency was receiving complaints about catalytic converter thefts. The number is “not overwhelming,” but more are anticipated now that the weather is warming up.
Thieves steal catalytic converters by crawling under cars and trucks and cutting the devices off with battery-powered saws.
“They can have it off in a couple of minutes and be gone,” Christian said, adding that other than the noise, there is little to notice during a theft. In big parking lots, there are plenty of vehicles and distractions.
Christian said that in some places where catalytic converter theft is rampant, owners will have an anti-theft device, a metal plate, placed over the converter.
Asbury said that wielding a plate over a catalytic converter makes servicing a vehicle more difficult.
Other that using such a device, making sure a vehicle isn’t alone or having measures such as dogs or lights with motion sensors, it is difficult to prevent such thefts. Victims of converter theft can call the sheriff’s department, but Christian said the crime “is a hard one to prosecute.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.