TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County supervisors heard public input and shared their thoughts Tuesday about a proposal for some Virginia counties to join neighboring West Virginia as a way to avoid new state gun control laws and other legislation the General Assembly is considering in Richmond.
Some counties in Virginia have discussed the idea of Vexit or “Virginia exit,” which means leaving the state and becoming part of West Virginia. The Vexit idea was on Tuesday’s agenda of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
The Vexit movement is inspired by Virginia’s political power shift to Democratic control in both the House and Senate after the November 2019 election. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who is a Democrat, has pushed an agenda that includes new gun laws as well as other initiatives that many in the state’s more rural and conservative areas oppose.
Across the state line in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice and Jerry Falwell, Jr., president of Liberty University recently held a press conference inviting any county interested in Vexit to start the process of separating from Virginia.
During time for unscheduled public comment, several people spoke to the supervisors about Vexit. Joseph H. McClung of Rich Creek, Va., spoke in support of Tazewell County leaving Virginia.
Leaving the state would be a way residents could get away from a state government influenced by people such as billionaire Michael Bloomberg, he said.
“This is the only way we can make Bloomberg’s money worthless,” McClung said. “West Virginia shares our values. This is the only way for you to put a stop to it. One of the things is we don’t have to move. We can move the goal post back to the border. We the people of the disenfranchised county will be free at last.”
Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy told the residents attending the meeting that there was nothing on the agenda about the board drafting a statement about Vexit. The board was just receiving public comment Tuesday.
Others members of the public spoke of their fears that public morality was eroding, and feared for family values in Virginia. Eric Whitesell of Thompson Valley shared his concerns about proposed changes in state abortion laws which he said would remove all restrictions and “make it illegal for Christian counselors” to suggest alternatives such as adoption.
Whitesell also said he was concerned about proposed state laws that would allow transgender people to obtain new birth certificates changed to the sex they identify with and allow them to participate in school sports with the gender they identify with.
Proceeds from a proposed increases in state taxes such as the gasoline tax would be spent in places like Northern Virginia, not Southwest Virginia, he added. Another concern he had was the idea of removing state monuments and holidays dedicated to people who served with the Confederacy during the Civil War.
“I think you should seriously consider putting a referendum before the people of Tazewell County for seceding from Virginia and becoming part of West Virginia,” he said.
Tom Lester, Western District Tazewell County supervisor, said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that he asked for the issue to be put on the agenda because he has received phone calls and emails from residents wanting to know if the county was going to “take a stand” on Vexit.
Lester said at Tuesday’s meeting that he was intrigued by Vexit, but believed it could be “highly impractical.” Virginia and West Virginia have different systems for addressing roads, school systems and other items impacted by the government.
“It’s a very complex issue, but I think we owe it to our citizens to take it seriously and look at all the options,” Lester stated.
County Administrator Eric Young said that he was not sure that Virginia’s state code allowed such a referendum, and the county had to consider issues such as the fact the county public service authority owes $30 million to the state.
Stacy said Tazewell County could not leave Virginia on its own volition.
“This is not an action or decision the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors can make,” he said. “We have no more authority than what the Virginia Commonwealth Assembly gives us.”
Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth suggested using the frustration driving Vexit to bring out voters during the next election.
“We have to vote to take back the House, take back the Senate,” Hackworth said. “If we don’t take it back in this election, then we can talk about (Vexit). If it’s ever going to go back to common sense and conservatism, it’s going to be in this next election.”
Leaving Virginia and joining with West Virginia would probably take years to do, and Tazewell County could find it would not be better off by switching states, Lester said. Looking at the idea would send a message to leaders in Richmond, he added.
Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes did not comment before the meeting because he considered “the Vexit issue a hypothetical exercise,” and stated during the meeting that he believes that Virginia’s quality of life is ahead of what is available in neighboring states like West Virginia.
A related issue on Tuesday’s board of supervisors agenda was the question about what to do with money being sent by people who wanted to donate to a county militia.
In December 2019, the board unanimously approved a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. This was done to express support for Second Amendment rights light of proposed gun laws.
The passage of Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, which is part of the reason for the “Vexit” movement, is also related to a “militia” item on tonight’s agenda of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
The board unanimously approved a resolution in December, joining most counties in the state to declare the sanctuary as a way to express support for Second Amendment rights in the face of new gun laws.
Young said previously that the county is not forming a militia. He recommend sending the donations to the organizations mentioned in the December 3rd Resolution, JROTC, Concealed Weapons Training Classes given by the Sheriff, and Boys/Girls Scouts.
The supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to share $750 in donations that have arrived and future donations among the organizations listed in the December 2019 resolution.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
