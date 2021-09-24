BLUEFIELD — Ideas ranging from road paving and sidewalk repair to creating new attractions for ATV tourists and preserving historic landmarks were shared Thursday as the City of Bluefield looks for ways to spend $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
Bluefield’s new city manager, retired Army Col. Cecil Marson, introduced himself to residents meeting outside of the Mount Zion Pentecostal Church on Park Street and asked for ideas about spending the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
“You have the American Rescue Plan Act,” he said. “This goes out to every city in the country and Bluefield got $4.2 million. We’ve got about four years to spend that money. Right now, we’ve gotten our first installment. It came a little before I got here. We’ve got $2.1 million in the bank and we’ve got another $2.1 million that will come in this coming summer.
The funding is tied to addressing problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of flexibility with that money,” Marson said. “It has to be tied to the pandemic, but I think if we’re creative and do all the right stuff, we can do all that.”
Tim Moore, the son of the church’s former pastor, Bishop Clarence Moore, told Marson that he appreciated that the meeting was being held in that part of town, which for years has been a hub for the local Black community.
“I’m hoping this is the just the beginning of dialogue,” Moore said, adding that he also hoped that suggestions would be “legitimately heard.”
People attending the meeting had a variety of ideas for the ARP funds. Pastor James H. Mitchell Sr. of the IPS Memorial Chapel on Wayne Street thought that money could be spent on helping local students lacking internet access with virtual learning. Students could meet at local churches where retired teachers could assist them, and funds could be used to compensate these teachers for their time.
Northside resident Trixie Saunders told Marson that the city’s zoning regulations needed to be revised and updated. Current zoning does not allow property owners to make their own choices when they replace a home that’s been torn down, she said.
“I don’t think the city should control what you can put back on your property,” she said.
Another resident, Carolyn Wilkes, said local sidewalks “were just a mess.” The sides of local streets are often overgrown with weeds, she added.
Skip Crane, a member of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Commission (BARC), gave Marson a list of ideas for ARP money. They included ideas such as improving the intersections at both ends of Stadium Drive, landscaping around Mitchell Stadium to create a “Walk of Champions” and saving the facade of the former Bluefield Daily Telegraph building in downtown Bluefield.
The city of Bluefield has an American Rescue Plan Act Community Feedback questionnaire available on the city’s website at www.cityofbluefield.com. Once on the page, go to Our Community and then ARPA Survey. The survey is also available on the city’s Facebook page. Responses can be anonymous. Former residents now living outside the city can share their ideas, too, Marson said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.