BLUEFIELD — Travel experts expect the summer of 2020 to be the season of road trips. The COVID-19 pandemic put most travel plans on hold and people are learning to appreciate the attractions within driving range of their homes.
“There is definitely an increased interest the State Parks system and in our local parks as well on the West Virginia side,” Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “The biggest increase we are seeing is a renewed interest in Pinnacle Rock State Park. That really makes me happy because it is a great park, but not a lot of people are aware of the great trail systems that are available to do there.”
Null also commented on the increase interest in fishing she has seen since Governor Jim Justice waived the requirement for a fishing license in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have seen a lot of interest on our website regarding information for the Dan Hale Reservoir,” Null said. “I think people are gravitating to the outdoors, looking for places to fish and those parks, so we have been able to benefit from that because we have been putting out some of our park brochures and taking that information that is in print and going a little bit more in depth on our website, sharing that on our podcast and putting the park maps up online too so that people can pull it up on their phone, maybe while they are in the park or before they go so they can have that information there.”
Null is committed to continuing to grow Mercer County as a tourist destination, while also following CDC guidelines. She has been updating the Mercer County CVB website constantly with information on state parks, maps and safety information.
“A lot of the data that is coming from the organizations that we belong to, on a regional and national level are just talking about, destinations that W.Va. has in terms of not being overcrowded, having mother nature right in your back pocket, there are a lot of activities that a family could do,” Null said.
One outdoor activity in particular, Null believes is a right of passage of sorts, to go camping in the mountains of Appalachia.
“I think it is something that every family should experience at least once and Pipestem Resort and Camp Creek State Park are both great for that, to get your feet wet in camping, because if you have small kids and the night goes terribly wrong, you can always pack it up no matter what time and go home,” Null said. “That is always my advice, if you have small children, don’t camp far away.”
Null is excited for the possibility of resurgence in interest in drive-in movie theaters, for example, Pipestem Drive-In.
“I think folks should really explore and you know, Pipestem is so close to the drive-in movie theater,” Null said. “I look for a huge renewed interest in Pipestem Drive-in. There are only a couple (drive-in movie theaters) left in the state, so this is a really great opportunity to drive home how important that tradition and nostalgia is too to make sure that we support them because there are just not that many left and we want to make sure we have that as something to offer guests, but also for our community.”
Pipestem Resort State Park has more to offer than camping and a drive-in movie theater. There are many activities available at the resort, but also throughout the community.
“At Pipestem, they have so many new activities this year and they do have some really great camping spots,” Null said. “Camp Creek has always been known for great tent camping and they have the waterfalls and a creek too. It is funny, kids can get hours of enjoyment just playing in creeks and I think we have kind of forgotten how simplistic nature is, but how soothing and how much it offers our children to take them.”
A return to the simplistic is a beautiful sentiment to take away from a winter and spring spent indoors, fearing an invisible enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Kristen Farley, Associate Manager, Retail, AAA Travel in Bluefield, Va., traveler’s confidence is improving since April, but travel remains a contingent sticking point in the reopening of the United States.
“When it is safe to travel, we predict that vacationers will have more of a preference for U.S. destinations and especially road trips,” Farley said. “In March, AAA took a travel survey and 90 percent of the Americans that had vacations on the books planned to take a U.S. based vacation this year.”
Farley said that AAA is encouraging people to follow CDC recommendations and state recommendations for traveling safely.
“We are encouraging people to just follow the CDC recommendations and the state recommendations and to check with the places they are going prior to going there because some business may be open, some may have limited hours so it is best to know before you go,” Farley said. “If you enlist the help of one of our travel agents or travel consultants then we can make all of those calls for you to take that burden off of you.”
Farley said that recommendations from the CDC set out guidelines for cruise ships and for now, it looks aas if they will be staying in their ports for the time being.
“Currently, the recommendation for cruises from the CDC is that there is no cruise ship travel at this time and that will remain in place until the Secretary of Health and Human Services declares that it no longer constitutes a public health emergency, or the order is rescinded or modified, or 100 days from April 15, 2020. So cruises are kind of in limbo right now,” Farley said.
Farley is excited to see that quarantine has inspired people to think about travel in a different way.
“We have seen that the quarantine has inspired people to think about travel and research some things so we do remain optimistic that travel will grow quickly once it is safe to explore again,” Farley said. “We, at AAA, have had a lot of questions about how do people know that their hotel rooms or their rental cars have been properly sanitized and cleaned so it is best to ask the hotel or rental agency what precautions they are taking because everywhere is different. We have a AAA best of house-keeping award that can give people a little bit of piece of mind.”
Summer 2020 is shaping up to be the year of the road trip and appreciating the tourist attractions hundreds pass by every day on their way to work in Mercer County.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.