PRINCETON — Spring has overtaken winter, but this means the hazardous weather like snowstorms is being replaced by severe thunderstorms; this means that staying prepared for bad weather and all it can bring is still important.
The week of March 21 to 25 was Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. The Mercer County Commission read Gov. Jim Justice’s proclamation into the county record March 22during a special meeting of the commission.
Information that helps citizens be better prepared for flooding, windstorms and power outages is readily available, according to Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.
“There are tons of actual handouts,” Gunnoe said about available pamphlets, adding they are available at the pamphlet kiosk in the Mercer County Courthouse and his office at the nearby Memorial Building.
Gunnoe said he also frequently posts new information about preparedness at the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. also offers such information.
“I post a lot of weather-related stuff when we have watches and severe weather warnings,” he stated.
Justice issued the proclamation to remind people that they need to prepare for the types of severe weather typically seen in the region such as flooding and severe thunderstorms. These weather events are often linked to power outages, Gunnoe said.
Many of the area’s residents stay prepared for bad weather.
“We live in a pretty resilient community,” Gunnoe stated. “I think the majority of our citizens that have experienced different weather events stay in a state of preparedness.
Gunnoe suggested that one good way to be prepared and “make sure family members are on the same page” is to make sure cellphones are fully charged when forecasts warn of possible flooding and other weather events. Having battery packs that can be used for recharging cellphones is another good idea. This allows family members to stay in contact and to call for help if necessary. There are times when weather that severs power lines can also damage telephone lines.
A weather event Appalachia rarely experiences, tornados, is still a possibility, too, Gunnoe said.
“We don’t get a lot of tornados, but they can happen,” he stated.
When forecasters warn that tornadoes are possible, stay tuned to local weather services; especially in spring when the likelihood for severe storms is greater. Having an emergency kit including items such as batteries, flashlights and recharging packs is also a good idea, he said.
