PRINCETON — People enjoying a sunny Saturday at a local park reacted with relief or resignation as they processed the news that Democrat Joe Biden had received enough electoral votes to possibly take him to the White House.
The Associated Press reported Saturday morning that Pennsylvania was being declared a victory for Biden, giving him 290 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214 votes. The number needed to win the presidency is 270.
Families at Glenwood Park were taking advantage of the good weather to play with their children, enjoy a walk or a game of Frisbee golf. Most of them had already heard that Biden was on track to become the nation’s next president.
“Great news,” Robert Rowe of Bluefield said. “Maybe some of this craziness will stop. It’s not over. I’ll believe it on Jan. 20. We don’t elect the president. We elect the electors.”
For other people, the news that Biden had pulled well ahead of President Trump was not a reason to get upset.
“We’re just going out,” Ethan Reece of Princeton said after he arrived at the park. “The economy will continue to go.”
Some thought President Trump’s bid for a second term was hurt by his first debate with Biden.
“I think Trump lost the election on his first debate with help from Chris Wallace,” said Richard Moorefield of Princeton. “Wallace gave Joe Biden all the support he needed and, of course, Trump being Trump was awful, rude and not self disciplined enough to keep his mouth shut.”
One Lashmeet woman who declined to give her name was surprised when she learned that Biden had enough electoral votes to become president.
“Oh, wow,” she said after hearing the news. “I hadn’t heard about it. I’ve been out and about. Well, I wanted Trump to win, but I guess the people have spoke and people needed a change. They must have or they wouldn’t have picked (Biden.)”
A Fayetteville man who had just finished a game of Frisbee golf that he was optimistic that Biden would get the electoral votes he needed. He declined to state his name, but he said he “was feeling very positive.”
“Biden is a decent man,” he said. “He’ll want to bring the country back together.”
Bruce Blevins of McDowell County was visiting the park with his father, a World War II veteran. Both of them supported President Trump.
“He’ll tell you that he’s not happy, but we’ll hope that this will work out as the Good Lord intended,” Blevins said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
