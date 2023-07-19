Residents of Virginia now have the option of adding their blood type to their driver’s license.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced the plan Tuesday, which can assist first responders in the event of an emergency.
Choosing to have your blood type displayed on your driver’s license or state ID is optional, the DMV said in a news release. The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of a license or ID.
It is not required to show proof of your blood type if you would like for it to appear on your driver’s license. The DMV said it is up to the individual citizen to make sure they indicate their correct blood type.
“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said in a prepared statement. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”
Senate Bill 345, which allows for the optional inclusion of a driver’s blood type on their driver’s license, was introduced by Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax.
Residents have the option to indicate their blood type when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID online or in-person at a DMV customer service center.
Those who renew or replace their license online will be prompted with a question asking whether they would like to indicate their blood type during the transaction.
