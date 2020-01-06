BLUEFIELD — After President Donald J. Trump signed a new bill into law raising the legal tobacco buying age to 21, area residents have been sharing their opinions.
The bill called the tobacco-free youth act seeks to make tobacco and vaping products more difficult for younger generations to obtain. The bill was introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky. and Senator Tim Kaine D-Va.
In years passed, the legal age to buy tobacco was set at 17 years old. In 1991 this was raised to 18 years old, in 2019, the age was bumped up a few more years. This has resulted in conflicting views.
“I think in general prohibitions don’t work. I’m a little torn though because I think it’s a good thing to make it harder for children to access,” Ryne Musick, of Bluefield, said.
Later in 2020 penalties will be in place much like the penalties for those under age that purchase alcohol. The legal age to purchase alcohol was raised to 21 in 1984 after the National Minimum Drinking Age Act was set in place.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, motor vehicle fatalities have decreased by 16 percent since the legal alcohol age was raised to 21. Many are hoping that raising the legal tobacco age to 21 will result in similar statistics.
The CDC also reported that there have been 2,506 cases of lung injury hospitalization in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, due to vaping or e-cigarette use.
As for deaths linked to vaping, the CDC reports that there have been 55 confirmed deaths throughout 27 states and the District of Columbia. The outbreak of vaping related illnesses and death reportedly began rising in the summer of 2019.
“If we’re going to set an age of adulthood let’s set an age of adulthood across the board for alcohol, tobacco, whatever drugs are legal. Whether that’s 18 or 21 we’ll leave that to the experts to debate,” Musick said.
In a 2018 survey, which 44,000 students completed, by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 17.6 percent of 8th graders, 32.3 percent of tenth graders, and 37.3 percent of 12th graders stated that they vaped.
The contents of vapes can range from ingredients including nicotine, marijuana, and solely flavoring.
“They should just wait until they turn 21 because sometimes when people are young they might get addicted,” a Bluefield, Va. resident identifying himself as Jopah.
According to the Live Science website, teenagers and adolescents are more suspectable to being addicted due to their brains not being fully formed until a later age. This results in younger generations falling into addictive behaviors at very young ages which inhibits and alters growth.
In a previous interview with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said “If you can delay the onset to over 21 it lessens the chances of a long-term addiction. There is also a direct correlation between tobacco addiction and opioid addiction. Addiction perpetuates addiction.”
