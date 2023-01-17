BLUEFIELD — Area residents came together to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy on Saturday, reminding everyone of what happened in the past, and that the past is not over.
King, a civil rights leader who faced persecution and jail time when he was crusading for justice, was assassinated in 1968 at only 39 years old, but he changed the course of history.
The banquet celebration, held at John Stewart United Methodist Church in Bluefield, was sponsored by the Mercer County Chapter of the NAACP.
Guest speaker John Rainey, a Tazewell native and football star, was among the first group of African-American athletes to play at the University of Virginia when he was awarded a scholarship in 1970, the first after the school’s integration.
It was also the first year women were allowed to attend the UVA, with both of these milestones reached under a federal mandate.
“I am not a speaker, I am a teacher,” Rainey said, urging everyone to “look it up” after being told something rather than just accept what they hear or see on social media as facts.
It was true UVA accepted African-Americans in 1970, he said, but it was done after “massive resistance” and a mandate.
“It was the last ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) team to integrate,” he said, which “wasn’t that long ago.”
Rainey said 1970 was also the first year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow interracial marriages.
“Can you imagine kids being put in jail because they married someone?” he said.
“Do you know your history?” he asked, pointing out that African-American, women’s and gay rights movements are still going on.
From his roots growing up poor in Tazewell County to his being a Virginia state scoring champion in his senior year at Tazewell High School to being a UVA graduate and highly successful educator, Rainey reviewed many of the reasons King fought for justice and for the needed changes to help bring it.
But change does not come easy, and at a price.
“Only as I got older did I know about the economic stress of being a black man in a rural community,” he said of his father’s struggles making a living for his family.
As a youngster, Rainey took odd jobs to make extra money, including working at Deskin’s Supermarket warehouse, doing yard work, taking a paper delivery route and washing dishes at the old John’s Restaurant in Tazewell.
Education is the key, he said, but when he was in the fourth grade the Virginia history book included a passage that said in a quote, “The negro children enjoyed slavery.”
Rainey, whose great-grandparents were slaves, said that is one of many reasons people need to educate themselves and not just look at the superficial, and that applies today even more so as it did then.
“Thoughts about someone else can resonate from fear if you don’t know them,” he said, because they are unknown and the fear is propagated by people who “seem” to know, but really don’t, and often have an agenda.
“Fear is the main culprit,” he said. “If you don’t know somebody you are going to be suspicious.”
Rainey said that when he played ball in high school and all the students got to know each other better they discovered how much they had in common.
“We like the same things, we eat the same food,” he said, adding that it was a “great group of people in high school” and without that, he would never have gone to college.
When he was a student athlete at UVA, it was at times “a lonely road,” he said of himself and the three other African-American football players who stuck together, adding that Charlottesville itself “saved us” because of friends made in the city.
Rainey, who is retired and lives in Chesapeake, Va., said coaches also protected them and were their “lifeline,” especially the first year, and he praised Head Coach Al Groh for his support and understanding of the situation.
Racism was not usually “face to face,” he said, but was there in the background, like confederate flags flying in the stands at football games and “Dixie” being played.
Rainey showed a YouTube presentation called “UVA Groundbreakers” that included interviews with him and his three African-American teammates talking about their days at UVA.
All had an overall good experience, but also were fully aware of how they were being perceived by many.
It is not all about getting rid of any “tension,” he said, quoting King, who said, “True peace is not merely the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice.”
Rainey also said that hatred is learned, “you have to teach people to hate, but love comes from the heart … it is natural.”
“Be kind, show love and compassion for your fellow man,” he said. “Change can come much faster if we the people work for that change.”
Rev. Garry D. Moore, pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church, was the presiding officer of the event.
“I just want you to know that we have the opportunity today to not only make a statement about Dr. King, but also a statement about our community,” he said.
Moore said that King always said people could call him a civil rights leader, but he saw himself as just a Baptist preacher who never saw America as a totalitarian country and tried to stand up for the basic freedoms that all Americans should have.
That was especially true of the right to protest, where, King said, “the greatness of America is the right to protest for rights.”
Moore said he was only 5 years old when he heard the news from CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite that King had been assassinated.
“It was the saddest day of my life,” he said. “It was a day we will never forget. I pray your children will never forget it either.”
“This is another chance for the NAACP to speak out on behalf of and honor Dr. Martin Luther King and what he stood for,” said NCAAP member Susie Green, who introduced Rainey. “And it is a time for us to reflect … and keep the dream of Dr. King alive on a daily basis in service.”
Green said King wanted people to seek justice and seek peace with non-violence “and also for us to serve.”
“That is where we sometimes fall short, in service to one another,” she said.
Rev. Charles H. Collins Sr., president of the Mercer County Chapter of the NAACP, also praised King and his legacy and welcomed everyone to the event, reminding everyone that “God is in this House.”
Singer Patricia Smith sang solos for the event and Cheryl and Bobby Saunders provided food service for the banquet that followed the program.
