BLUEFIELD — Area residents started digging out Monday from a winter storm that brought a messy mix of snow, sleet and ice to the region. Slightly warmer temperatures today could help in melting some of that snow.
Temperatures will climb above freezing this afternoon, and there is an opportunity to melt more snow on Wednesday. But the forecast ahead is complicated.
A high of 47 degrees is possible Wednesday with rain. But that rain will mix with snow Wednesday night as temperatures fall back into the 20s. A quick freeze and transition from rain to snow Wednesday night could make for difficult travel again Thursday morning, Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
“The rain that falls may quickly change over to snow,” Hysell said of the Wednesday night into Thursday morning time frame. “There is much colder temperatures behind this system with lows in the single digits. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind this front Wednesday night.”
A high of only 28 degrees is expected Thursday with more snow in the morning. Friday looks cold too with a daytime high of only 25 degrees and with temperatures falling into the single digits Friday night.
The Saturday night into Monday afternoon winter storm dumped varied amounts of snow and sleet upon the region. The mixing of sleet and ice cut into the original projected snowfall totals.
Hysell said parts of the Bluefield area saw 6 inches of snow. The Athens community reported closer to 3 inches of snow with snowfall totals in Tazewell County ranging from 3 to 6 inches. McDowell County reported 3 inches of snow and Bland County saw 5 inches of snow.
“It varied quite a bit across the area,” Hysell said of snowfall totals.
Highway crews across the region are still working to clear secondary roadways of snow and ice. Some of those secondary and mountainous roads are still dangerous for travel.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.