BLUEFIELD — Temperatures nearing 90 degrees feature prominently this week as people cope with hot weather and watch to see if free lemonade might flow.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., forecasted sunny skies today with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 68 degrees tonight. Temperatures as high as 88 degrees are expected every day until Saturday with the highs dropping Sunday to near 82.
Since 1939, free lemonade has been served in the City of Bluefield – promoted as Nature’s Air Conditioned City – and in the neighboring Town of Bluefield, Va., when the official temperature recorded by the National Weather Service reaches 90 degrees. This temperature reading is taken by the weather service’s station at the Mercer County Airport.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said Tuesday that the chamber is watching the current temperatures.
“We are, and if they get there, we will set up our lemonade,” he said. “We typically do it by the end of the week. That provides some lead time for us to get volunteers to help distribute the lemonade as well as allowing businesses to participate.”
Besides inspiring thoughts of free lemonade, the high temperatures are making some people look for ways to stay cool. Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission said Tuesday that his nonprofit organization had run out of fans and window air conditioners. Between 35 to 40 fans have been distributed during the last week and a half along with four air conditioners. The air conditioners are reserved for the most vulnerable people including the elderly and individuals with breathing problems.
“We’ve been overwhelmed,” he said. “We’ve given away every fan and every air conditioner that we have. As of this morning, we’re completely out, but the requests continue; but if anybody has an extra fan, we’ll match it with anyone in need.”
Sgt. Melissa White with the Salvation Army in Princeton said her organization provided two fans at the beginning of July, but she expected more requests as local temperatures increased. People with limited incomes usually think about fans and air conditions only when they’re needed because other needs such as food and school supplies come first. More requests for fans are expected soon.
The needs such as the Salvation Army’s food pantry are currently being met. White said the Princeton Rotary Club recently conducted a fundraiser during a Princeton WhistlePigs baseball game, and an anonymous donor has helped fill the pantry.
“And we’re extremely grateful because it has provided for a great need,” she added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
