BLUEFIELD, Va. — Carpooling, cutting back on driving and cutting back on expenses are among the ways local consumers are coping with the ever-increasing cost of a gallon of gas.
Motorists across the nation were paying an average Tuesday of $4.90 a gallon for gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). In Beckley, prices reached $5.01 a gallon Monday. West Virginia’s average price per gallon was $4.74, and Virginia’s average price was $4.72.
In Princeton, prices at the pump ranged from $4.55 a gallon to as high as $4.69. Motorists going between Bluefield and Bluefield, Va., saw gas prices ranging from $4.47 to $4.69 a gallon.
Most consumers asked Tuesday about the higher prices said they had little choice but to pay them.
“We’ve got to live with it,” said Dave, who declined to give his last name, of Bluefield, Va. “It shouldn’t be this high. There’s no reason for this. That’s my opinion. When you’re on a fixed income it makes it harder. It seems like the government doesn’t care. The solution is to open those pipelines and start fracking again. That’s all you need.”
Tammy Hatcher of Bluefield, Va., was asked how she was coping with higher prices at the pump.
“The best you can,” she replied. “You know people are still going to buy gas because they have to go. You just have to trust the Good Lord to see us through.”
During the gas shortages of the 1970s, Americans were encouraged to drive less and use techniques such as car pooling to cut back on consumption. One commuter, Joe Haner of Bluefield, Va., is riding to work in Wytheville, Va. with a friend. He said that it’s helped him “tremendously,” plus he’s been cutting back on other expenses.
Haner said he recently dreamed about going into a big store and seeing that all the shelves were empty.
“It was like the economy was collapsing,” he added.
Garrette Hylton of Princeton said people still need to drive back and forth from work and other destinations, so they need to buy gas regardless of the price.
“We really don’t have a choice,” he stated. “It seems we’re on the low end of the totem pole in southern West Virginia.”
The rising gas prices are making people put more thought into their travel plans as well as their day-to-day commuting and chores.
“I just do what I’ve got to do,” said Leslie Bowers of Bluefield, Va., “I mean, yea, it does mess up travel, but if you’ve got the trip already planned, you decide to go ahead or not.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
