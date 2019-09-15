BLUEFIELD — Residents and guests of Bluefield Va. enjoyed the unofficial start of fall with the 40th Annual Autumn Jamboree, on Saturday.
“This pulls the community together and gives them something to do,” Kim Hernandez, Bluefield Va. Town Clerk said.
At the jamboree, visitors had the opportunity to enjoy live music, local vendors, and other activities. Participating in the seasonal celebration, Bluefield Va. Fire Department gave guests the opportunity to see them in action, as they demonstrated the process of extracting a vehicle.
“We have a committee of six that work throughout the year and planning,” Hernandez said, “This offers the community something to do and to have a good day.”
Lasting from noon to 9:30, guests could enjoy the live music at the free event. Live performances included Ruff Kutt, Valley Blue Grass Band, Lily Comer, Dan Turner, and the Beach Night Band.
To provide parents with child safety information, the Bluefield, Va., Police Department offered guests child safety kits. Along with the safety kits officers also fingerprinted children to further child safety measures.
Providing interests for both children and adults, troopers with the Virginia State Police allowed guests a sneak peek in the world of Virginia’s state law enforcement. With cruisers, motorcycles, and heavy-duty equipment, visitors had the opportunity to meet the troopers one on one.
“We’re here to showcase what the Virginia State Police has to offer,” Virginia State Police Recruiter, Trooper Gavin Scott, said, “This is a good area and these are good people.”
Originally from Bluefield, Va., Scott enjoys returning to his home town and connecting with the residents, such as at the Autumn Jamboree.
Being one of only six VSP recruiters, Scott enjoys sharing how his career has taken him to new places. Scott has traveled to locations including San Antonio, Virginia Beach, and many more.
“Speaking with the public is great. It’s a good thing to gain rapport with the public,” Scott said.
Accompanying Scott, was an armored personnel carrier (APC), from the Virginia State Police Wytheville division. According to Scott, the Wytheville division includes a 24/7 SWAT team. Thrilling children, and possibly planting seeds for future troopers, Scott, and VSP Trooper M. Nunley, walked guests through the specs of their equipment.
According to Nunley, the APC, which weighs 20,000 pounds can be used in the event of high-risk situations such as active shootings. The APC can also be used as a barricade in situations where it’s needed.
The massive machinery can also be used to extract injured civilians or first responders in high-risk situations.
“It’s good to get out and let the community see the equipment we use,” Nunley said.
According to Scott, many of the VSP troopers throughout the area are originally from here. This allows the troopers to not only serve and protect the community but to also connect to them.
“I’m from Bluefield, Va., and I just flew to San Antonio for a trooper’s funeral service,” Scott said, “There are so many things that we have to offer. We aren’t just writing tickets.”
