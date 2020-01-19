TAZEWELL, Va. — Thrill-seekers braved bitter cold winter weather to participate in the first-ever Tazewell Today Polar Plunge, on Saturday.
Held at Lincolnshire Park, those strong enough to face the frigid lake leaped off the dock then quickly climbed out to be met with towels and blankets. With strong winds and chilling rain the daredevils, nicknamed polar bears, jumped to show support of Clinch Valley Community Action Family Crisis Services.
“We were thinking of a fun event to do in the winter and we came up with the Polar Plunge because a lot of areas have this and have success with numbers. We’ve made it a success,” Amanda Hoops, of Tazewell Today, said.
According to Hoops, roughly 25 participants took the plunge though 42 originally signed up to participate. Plungers were asked to raise a minimum of $50 each for the cause.
Some of the plungers that braved the cold included Michael Hoops, Tazewell Mayor, and Chief Deputy Major Harold Heatley of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Mayor Hoops expressed his gratitude for all the funds raised for the cause and those who came out to observe.
With Saturday only seeing a high of 41 degrees conditions were appropriate for the winter-themed water activity. Other brave plungers took the leap dressed in nothing more than a T-shirt and short sleeves.
The Clinch Valley Community Actions Family Crisis Services is a Tazewell County organization that non-profit. It provides those affected by sexual and domestic violence assistance. The group is currently raising awareness for National Stalking Awareness Month.
According to a creed from the Tazewell Polar Bear club the only means that would’ve stopped the plunge were the appearance of lightning of conditions of the lake that could harm a participant.
The creed also stated that “The Tazewell Polar Bear Club is a testament to the fortitude and adventurous spirit of the members of the fine community of Tazewell Virginia.”
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
