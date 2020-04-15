GRUNDY, Va. —The Buchanan County outbreak that is the reason for 11 of the 12 positive coronavirus cases in the county is at Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
School President Chris Mitchell has confirmed the outbreak in the residential non-profit Christian school, saying it started on April 6 when a staff member tested positive.
“The Covid-19 virus has infected three staff members and the testing of children thus far indicate that approximately eight are positive,” he said. “All staff and children seem to be in decent health at this point and do not require hospitalization.”
Mitchell said the student residents are being restricted to the campus so the isolation of the virus is more easily maintained.
Mountain Mission School is residence to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries. The home provides housing, education, religious services, sports and college prep courses through private donors.
“As a group residence, the recommended criteria for homes were put in place prior to the first staff member having symptoms,” Mitchell said. “They and persons they had been in contact with were timely quarantined. Some teachers and their families live on campus and other workers and caretakers commute each day from the local communities. Like many Virginians, several non-essential personnel are under stay at home mandates from the state in addition to our own protocol as advised by state and local officials.”
Mitchell went on to say that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) through its regional and state director’s offices has been very responsive to the situation.
“We have fully complied with every directive from VDH and especially appreciate the rapid services supplied by Dr. Sue Cantrell and her staff that cover our region," he said. "The high level of attention and services they provide our team and students is extraordinary.”
