UNION — In Monroe County, two House races were on the ballot. Part of the county votes in the House 42nd District and most residents vote in the 28th District.
The two seats in the 28th District were won by incumbent Republicans Roy G. Cooper and Jeffrey Pack, beating Democratic challenger Ryne Nahodi.
Cooper was the top vote getter with 3,938, while Pack had 2,009 and Nahodi 1,082.
Barry L. Bruce and Todd Longanacre, both Republicans, beat two Democrats, Jeff Campbell and Cindy Lavender, in the county in the 42nd District seats.
Bruce had the most votes at 526, followed by Longanacre with 451, Campbell with 295 and Lavender, 270. Greenbrier County also is included in this district.
Melvin Young of Peterstown won the lone seat up for grabs on the Monroe County Commission.
Young, a Republican, who had unseated incumbent Bill Miller in the primary, beat Democrat Dane Wills by a vote of 3,747 to 2,489.
This is Young’s first run for public office.
Republican Jeff Jones will replace retiring Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick.
Jones beat his challenger, Democrat Lee Carter, by a vote of 4,471 to 1,663.
In the assessor’s race, Sarah F. Martin, a Republican, garnered 4,736 votes to Democrats Caroline L. Sparks’ 1,468 votes.
Prosecuting Attorney Justin R. St. Clair, a Democrat, ran unopposed and garnered 4,715 votes.
County voters also rejected a levy to pay for ambulance services by a vote of 3,112 to 2,646.
All results are unofficial.
Of the 9,359 registered voters in the county, 6,468 voted, or 69.11 percent.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
