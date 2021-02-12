PRINCETON — Large number of voters switching their party affiliations have made Mercer County one of 11 West Virginia counties that have seen their pluralities switch from Democrat to Republican.
More West Virginians are registered Republican than any other political party, according to the latest voter registration numbers from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office that were released Thursday by the West Virginia Republican Party.
“It’s an exciting day for the West Virginia Republican Party! As of this morning, more West Virginians have registered with the Republican Party than any other political party. Our state is now a Republican plurality with 448,924 registered Republicans or 36.81 percent, 444,609 registered Democrats or 36.46 percent, 275,469 registered Unaffiliated or 22.59 percent, and 50,540 registered with various minor parties,” said Roman Stauffer, acting chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.
In Mercer County, there was a decrease in Democrat registrations and an increase in Republican, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye, who provided figures generated during the 2020 primary election.
“From the 2020 primary, Mercer County added about 1,437 new registrations,” Moye said. “During that period, Democrat registrations went down by almost 300 and Republican registrations increased by 1,240 and the Other category of No-Party, Independent, Mountain, Libertarian, increased by around 500.”
During the 2020 General Election, Mercer County had a total of 42,978 registered voters. There were 15,116 Republicans, 14,796 Democrats and 13,066 in the Other category, he said.
Events in the news would often motivate local voters to switch their parties, Moye stated.
“When there was an issue that was brought to the media’s attention and it was broadcast, sometimes that would prompt voters to change their party,” Moye said. “You know, such as the unveiling about recent information about Russian collusion or not. Different things would trigger people to come in, stir them up and change their party. That’s always interesting to keep track of, I thought. I would think, oh, oh, that’s going to trigger some people to change their party one way or the other.”
The changes made a majority of the county’s registered voters either Republican or Independent.
“Here in the last year or so, it’s been from Democrat to Republican or Democrat to Independent, even. Democrats are the minority now, and it’s the first time for quite some time,” Moye said.
“Given all of the extreme variables of our last election cycle in 2020, our elections went remarkably well,” he added. “I wish to thank the voting public, my awesome staff, our fabulous poll-workers, the media, law enforcement, the board of education, our churches and civic organizations, the Secretary of State’s Office, local businesses and local candidates for a job well done. West Virginians are resilient.”
In 2020, Republican efforts led to 11 counties switching from Democrat to Republican pluralities, including Greenbrier, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, and Wirt Counties. In total, 24 of 55 counties in West Virginia are now Republican majority or plurality, party officials said.
“So many people over so many years have helped our party achieve this milestone,” Stauffer said. “Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has been a leader every election cycle for our Republican Party. Our entire federal delegation - Representatives McKinley, Mooney, and Miller - in Congress have driven the Republican message home. Our strong conservative statewide officeholders and leaders in the Legislature have encouraged people to join the Republican Party. I would be remiss not to acknowledge our county chairs, grassroots volunteers, our young conservatives, and our women’s groups who have stood with us in voter registration and re-registration efforts at meetings, and street festivals, and county fairs across the Mountain State for decades.”
According to research from the West Virginia Republican Party, for the period from Dec. 31, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, the top five counties that gained the most number of new registered Republicans in 2020 included Berkeley (3,694), Kanawha (3,613), Raleigh (2,398) and Wood (1,979). Mercer County, which was one of the five, gained 2,064 voters who had registered Republican.
The five counties that saw the largest percentage gain of Republican voter registrations based on total county registrations: Nicholas (6.48 percent), Lincoln (5.85 percent), Webster (5.24 percent), Greenbrier (4.90 percent), and Pocahontas (4.86 percent).
“We believe this trend will continue as hardworking West Virginians continue to recognize that the Republican Party is the political party that will fight for them, their values and way of life, and against the radical liberal agenda of the Democratic Party,” Stauffer said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
