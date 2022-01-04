RICHMOND, Va. — Although Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, announced last week he is running for reelection next year, he resides in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District after new lines were drawn as a result of redistricting.
However, a member of the House of Representatives is not required to live in the district he or she represents, only in the state.
“I have called Southwest Virginia home my entire life, and I have worked tirelessly for the communities I represent,” Griffith said in his announcement. “I am so fortunate to be currently representing some of the state’s most friendly, loving, and patriotic Americans.”
Griffith said that, despite the tremendous size of the 9th District, “I have been amazed by the overwhelming support I have received as I travel throughout the regions. This support has made my job as your U.S. Representative special.”
Griffith said the current administration has not represented the people of the 9th District.
“Unfortunately, the last year under the Biden administration has been anything but ideal for my constituents,” he said. “We are seeing an unprecedented assault on our civil liberties, families are struggling to make ends meet as gas prices and grocery prices rise, and drug abuse continues to be a major problem in our communities.”
The Democrats’ agenda is not about serving people, he added.
“By addressing legislation that focuses more on fulfilling Democrat wish lists as opposed to serving the people, it is clear that the radical left in Washington D.C. does not hold the interests
of Southwest Virginia to heart,” he said in his announcement.
Griffith rose to prominence in Virginia politics after serving in the House of Delegates starting 1994 and elected the House Majority Leader in 2000, the first time a Republican had held that position.
In 2010, Griffith ran against Rep. Rick Boucher for the 9th District Congressional seat.
Boucher had been a popular congressman and had served in that position since 1982, but with the decline of the coal industry and Boucher’s support of the “cap and trade bill,” which many saw as hurting the industry, Griffith won the election with 51.2 percent of the vote.
When Griffith filed to run for the seat, he actually lived in the 6th District in Salem at that time, but he won anyway.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
