BLUEFIELD — State officials Monday afternoon addressed confusion over why there was a delay in the reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that after the first three deaths were reported by the health department, staffing issues at the health department and at Princeton Health Care Center developed.
On July 31, the county health officer at the health department resigned, the administrator announced her retirement and the chair of the board of health resigned.
The PHCC medical director was hospitalized with COVID-19 and other staff members became ill.
“I think there was some confusion about the eight individuals who passed away and how it was reported,” Amjad said. “A lot of things are done by paperwork and not word of mouth. We have to be careful and sensitive on how we relay information to the public.”
The way information is relayed is through reports, she said.
“In Mercer County, these reports were not filled out due to the change in staff that had occurred,” she said. “Princeton Health Care Center staff is working hard, but they are overwhelmed, and reports were not filled out on time.”
But Amjad said all of those reports were completed over the weekend.
“The families (of the deceased) had known and had been notified but no one else knew this,” she said. “We want to be accurate, we want to be clear with people, we want to be sensitive. Being timely is very important. It was a matter of personnel changes and getting paperwork out.”
Mercer County has now reported 13 deaths related to COVID-19 and all were related to the Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC).
Brenda Donithan, interim administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, said two more deaths were confirmed over the weekend.
Donithan also said during a pandemic conference call update with area agencies Monday morning that Mercer County saw 18 new positive cases over the weekend raising the cumulative total to 214 confirmed cases with 123 active and 94 recovered.
“We have had 10 hospitalizations and two current hospitalizations,” she said. “We have one hospitalized and on a ventilator.”
Donithan said contact tracing is under way and proper protocol is being followed.
As far as the previous problem of reporting deaths and other information to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Donithan said that situation has been addressed.
“We worked all weekend on getting that in place,” she said. “Everyone will review and sign that they understand what needs to be done.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
