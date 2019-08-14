BLUEFIELD — The report on the damage at the closed Grant Street Bridge should be ready by the first week in September, but there could be more deterioration than first expected.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said during the city board meeting Tuesday the state Division of Highways (DOH) conducted “a very extensive inspection” of the structure underneath the bridge and it showed “more damage in the initial report than we thought.”
“It’s from salt corrosion,” he said.
But the extent of the damage will not be fully known until the city receives the final analysis next month.
“The bottom line is, the analysts are doing all the work they do to come back and tell us what needs to be replaced and what the cost for replacement is,” he said, adding that it will determine the magnitude of the problem and if the bridge can be shored up enough to reopen soon.
The city is hoping to fix it now to the point it can be used and then work on a long-term solution to the problem.
The bridge was closed June 6 after a DOH inspection on part of it placed it in the “critical” category of safety. However, since the bridge crosses railroad tracks permission had to be granted by Norfolk Southern to inspect underneath it because a bucket truck would have to be parked on the tracks below.
Norfolk Southern granted permission and the more detailed inspection took place two weeks ago.
Initially, the bridge was closed with a long-term solution in mind.
But residents impacted by the closure said they needed it to reopen as soon as possible, pointing to the residents being left more isolated and forced to use streets in some disrepair and the danger of longer response time in case of an emergency.
A long-term solution could take years, so the city pursued another inspection to determine if a temporary repair is possible.
Rideout said legislators are involved as well.
“We opened a congressional (put it on their agenda) on the Grant Street Bridge with our elected officials in writing,” he said. “They said they have it on their plate.”
In early June the bridge, which connects Princeton Avenue with the north side, was deemed in “critical” shape and unsafe by the DOH and then closed by the city.
Built in 1941, the 320-ft. bridge, which is owned jointly by the city and NS, crosses the railroad tracks, connecting Princeton Avenue and the Wayne and Henry streets area.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
