BLUEFIELD — The Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield will be replaced and the new one should be open before the end of next year.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday morning at Bluefield State College, saying the $10.5 million project will be financed through a combination of federal funding and local match.
“Today is a really, really important day, and a really feel good day for me,” he said.
When the project was put on his radar, he knew it would be a “tough one.”
“We have been a long, long time in making this become a reality,” he said, explaining that because of joint ownership and responsibility of the bridge with Norfolk Southern Corporation and the City of Bluefield, there were “all kinds of obstacles” to overcome.
“I really wanted to get this done because it is really important,” he said, adding that the bridge impacts almost 2,000 residents who now have to “drive all over kingdom come” to get into the city on dangerous roads.
The bridge, constructed in 1941 to provide access from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, was closed in June 2019 after a state inspection determined the bridge was unsafe to use because of extensive deterioration.
But the closure left many Bluefield residents without an easy and safe access to the city.
Justice said the bridge replacement is on a fast track.
Jimmy Wriston, state Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary, was also on hand at the announcement and said work would start immediately on making it happen and it should be completed before the end of next year.
“We are going to go warp speed on this,” he said, with a design selection by the end of the week.
From there, 60 days will be allotted for the project to be designed and for all contract documents and permits to be completed. WVDOH (West Virginia Department of Highways) will manage the project and officials anticipate the new bridge to be completed in a single construction season.
“We’re going to accelerate the construction process as much as possible and plan to have an exact completion date very soon,” Wriston said, with work on the project starting in the spring and possibly earlier.
Justice said if weather permits work will start in late winter.
“We had to work like crazy to find the money,” he said. “But we found the money and worked with Norfolk Southern and the city…”
Of the total project cost, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Justice said because the state is doing well financially, dollars are available to move around and finance projects like this. “Our state is doing great.”
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said that under the proposed agreement, Norfolk Southern will transfer ownership of the bridge to the city, along with a grant of $500,000 to be used as the city’s local match towards the state and federal funding for the replacement structure.
Justice said former State Senate President Bill Cole and local legislators were instrumental in helping with the project and he thanked “all of those who pitched in to make this a reality.”
“I wanted this really bad,” he said. “I am the most impatient man you have ever met … If I am going to work at something I am going to find a way to try to do it.”
Norfolk Southern will provide access and flagging for construction. The City of Bluefield will assume ownership and all maintenance responsibilities.
“We’ll have cleaned it all up and we’ll have a brand-new bridge to where we won’t have to go all around the hills just to get across town,” Justice said.
Martin said he is “very pleased that we have been able to move forward with a replacement structure.”
“We are finally able to begin the process of reconnecting our East End and North Side citizens with the rest of the city,” he said. “This bridge serves as an important physical and symbolic link between these neighborhoods and downtown Bluefield. The bridge’s importance will only grow as we see more development downtown. We want all of our citizens to benefit from this growth.”
Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith said she looks forward to the details of the agreement to be finalized in writing, but she is thankful for the progress.
“This has been a long time coming, and I’m very happy that we have been able to reach an agreement that provides for the complete replacement of the bridge,” she said.
A formal signing of the agreement is scheduled for noon today.
City Board member Peter Taylor, who, along with Thompson-Smith, served on the city’s Grant Street Bridge Task Force, also said he is pleased with the outcome.
“Complete replacement of the bridge is an excellent result and will ensure that the East End and North Side are connected to the rest of the city for decades to come,” he said. “I appreciate the work of everyone who served on the Grant Street Bridge Task Force, and the patience of our East End and North Side residents.”
City Manager Dane Rideout said replacing the bridge is a complicated process because it crosses one of the busiest rail corridors in the country and a corridor that is expected to grow in the coming years.
“We will work with Norfolk Southern to ensure that all of this work can be done without interrupting the flow of commerce along Norfolk Southern’s Heartland Corridor,” he said. “This rail corridor has global significance, as anyone can see when observing the thousands of shipping containers moving through Bluefield every day. We are proud of Bluefield’s role in international commerce, and hope to work with Norfolk Southern in the future to capitalize on this role and further enhance the economy of Bluefield.”
Martin said finding a solution to the bridge’s closure was a team effort.
“There are a lot of people who worked very hard to make this happen,” he said. “We owe a very special thanks to Governor Justice, Senior Policy Advisor Bray Cary, Secretary of Transportation Byrd E. White, and Commissioner of Highways Jimmy Wriston for their efforts to bring this matter to a close. Their involvement and attention to this matter has been crucial. It is absolutely clear that Governor Justice and his administration care very much about the people of Bluefield, and all of Southern West Virginia. We’d also like to thank Drew Marrs and Jason Wazell of Norfolk Southern, and Paul Mattox of EL Robinson Engineering.”
After the bridge was closed last year, the city began working on a solution and to learn if it could be repaired.
But after another, and closer, inspection last year of the superstructure (steel support) by the Department of Highways and the city’s engineer, Kerry Stauffer, the consensus was a replacement would be the advisable way to go.
The city formed the Grant Street Bridge Task Force to move the project forward but progress was stalled because of the Norfolk Southern issue and a lack of communication from the railroad.
That led the city to consider filing lawsuit last month, but no action was taken and since then talks between NS and the city began and everything started falling into place.
Residents impacted by the closures have been holding vigils at the Princeton Avenue side of the bridge asking for help.
“Residents of the East End and North Side have been extremely patient, and I thank them for their commitment to this outcome, and for never letting us forget how much this bridge means to them,” Thompson-Smith said.
