WASHINGOTN — Developing a blood clot from the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is extremely rare, and blood clots are much more common for people who have contracted the virus.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District Va.), who is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health, was recently briefed by FDA (Federal Drug Administration) officials on why the temporary J&J pause was in place to begin with and why it was lifted last week.
On April 13, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in administering J&J’s vaccine due to six reports at that time of a rare blood clot in the brain developing after a person received a vaccine dose. The pause was ended on April 23 after officials at the agencies reviewed data on the cases of blood clots.
“Americans deserve to have confidence in the vaccines they are relying upon to end the pandemic and resume normal life,” Griffith said. “Therefore, it is important to understand the reasons for the temporary pause in the J&J vaccine and any possible risks going forward.”
Griffith said that at the time the pause was lifted, a total of 15 cases of blood clots had been observed in women between ages eighteen and 59, with the symptoms taking place between six and 15 days after vaccination.
“To underscore the rarity of the condition, that is 15 out of the 7.5 million single-shot doses,” he said. “Officials told us that the primary reasoning behind the pause was to ensure that medical professionals knew not to prescribe heparin, a blood thinner that is often used to treat blood clots but can be deadly when taken with this type of clot.”
After studying the data, the FDA and CDC determined that the J&J vaccine still meets standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness, he said. These 15 individual cases of blood clots related to the vaccine “must be weighed against the more than 500,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, as well as the coronavirus’ many side effects.”
“In fact, one out of every six people who recover from COVID apparently develop blood clots in their legs afterward,” Griffith said. “Medical professionals have told me that they have observed a link between serious viruses generally, including the coronavirus, and these blood clots.”
Anyone concerned about side effects of the vaccine should talk to a medical professional.
“Staying vigilant for side effects in the two weeks after vaccination and letting your doctor know of any that may arise limit the chances of serious complications,” he said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, has said repeatedly the dangers associated with COVID are far greater than any possible reaction to the vaccine.
“They are incredibly safe and incredibly effective,” he said recently, with an almost 100 percent effectiveness of preventing death.
Marsh has also warned of lingering side effects associated with contracting the virus.
According to the Mayo Clinic, although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can damage many other organs as well and this damage may increase the risk of long-term health problems.
Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms, the Mayo Clinic posted.
The brain can be impacted as well, even in young people, as the virus can cause strokes, seizures and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis. COVID-19 may also increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
“COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to clump up and form clots,” according to the clinic. “While large clots can cause heart attacks and strokes, much of the heart damage caused by COVID-19 is believed to stem from very small clots that block tiny blood vessels (capillaries) in the heart muscle.”
