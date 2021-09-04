WASHINGTON — A Republican lawmaker from Virginia is calling for the impeachment of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the resignations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley for their handling of the “chaotic, rushed, and abortive evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies” from Afghanistan.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., issued the call for the impeachment and resignations in his weekly newsletter, which was released to the press on Friday. Griffith described the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal as “disgraceful and humiliating.”
“The chaotic, rushed, and abortive evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies amid the quick fall of the U.S.-backed government to the Taliban, which was ousted 20 years ago after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, will leave a legacy of death, fear, and failure,” Griffith said in the newsletter. “It did not need to be this way. American troops, our citizens remaining in the country, and our allies should not have suffered the extreme danger of recent weeks. That they did, and that 13 American servicemen and -women died in a terrorist attack during the botched withdrawal, demands accountability from those whose decisions contributed to this calamity.”
Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, which is composed of much of the greater Southwest Virginia region. He said he has long supported a “responsible end” to America’s longest war.
“The decision to withdraw did not produce this calamity; incompetent leadership from the Biden Administration did,” Griffith added. “Therefore, I am calling for the impeachment of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the resignations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. These three officials bear the greatest share of culpability. Secretary Blinken deserves impeachment as the official responsible for the lives of American citizens in the country. One of the State Department’s roles is to protect our citizens abroad, but in Afghanistan it failed to rescue them from grave danger.”
Griffith said “The Wall Street Journal” reported that upon the departure of American forces from the country on August 31, 100 to 200 American citizens remained left behind, as were “the majority of the Afghan interpreters and others who applied for visas to flee Afghanistan.”
“Unfortunately, the top officials at the Pentagon, Secretary Austin and General Milley, have hardly performed any better than those at the State Department,” Griffith continued in his weekly column. “They were clearly unprepared for the quick fall of the Afghan government, leaving billions of dollars of equipment purchased by American taxpayers at the disposal of the Taliban and failing to direct an orderly final withdrawal. The chaos at Kabul’s airport created the conditions which allowed for the deadly terrorist attack of August 26, taking the lives of nearly 200 people including thirteen U.S. service members.”
Griffith also scolded President Joe Biden for claiming a successful evacuation.
“That is not a successful evacuation,” Griffith said. “That is a fiasco, and it requires accountability.”
Griffith didn’t indicate in the newsletter whether or not he intended to introduce the articles of impeachment himself in the U.S. House of Representatives.
