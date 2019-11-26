CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — A grant to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Inc. (AASC), of Cedar Bluff will help advance telemedicine services.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) made the announcement of the $154,600 grant Monday.
“Telemedicine bridges the gap between health care providers and patients, a valuable service in remote areas and for individuals with difficulty traveling,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s grant for those services for low-income elderly and disabled individuals “will help provide more care to these patients and improve their quality of life,” he said.
Regina Sayers, executive director of the AASC, which serves Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan and Dickenson counties, said she is “thrilled” with the grant.
“The award will allow AASC to purchase equipment that will provide telemedicine connectivity to low-income elderly and disabled participants who will attend our new state-of-the-art adult day care facility located in Falls Mills, Va. as well as our eight nutrition sites within our service area,” she said.
The technology will also play a crucial role in enhancing and growing AASC’s collaboration with UVA and other medical programs to engage in medical consultations/visits, she added.
“Our participants will be able to have a medical exam/consultation with a specialty physician without traveling hundreds of miles,” she said. “Telehealth medicine will help facilitate diagnosis, treatment, consultation, education and care management and will transform the delivery method of health services for the low-income, elderly and disabled clients served by Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens.”
She also said in a previous story about the growth of the aging population in the area and how these services will be more and more in demand.
“The population is growing older and it is decreasing among younger people,” she said. “They are living longer and women live longer. We have a lot of people in their 70s and we have people in the 90s and even in their 100s.”
Access is also an issue where telemedicine would help.
“The distance in some places is too great,” she said of the more isolated homes. “We just can’t get to them. We try to reach out to them but it takes too much time to get to them.”
This grant through Rural Development’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants program will benefit 25,000 residents across the four counties AASC serves.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.