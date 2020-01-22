BLUEFIELD — Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va., 3rd District) paid a visit to Bluefield on Tuesday, talking to city officials and visiting the Commercialization Station, Intuit/Alorica and the Bluefield Arts Center.
“It’s phenomenal,” she said of what she experienced here and the progress that is being made.
Miller said she was in Bluefield about a year ago, but this visit has revealed a big difference.
“You can feel the energy that is happening as things are coming together,” she said. “It’s very important to me to be a conduit, an ambassador for West Virginia. I think it’s important for other people to know what we have here and that the City of Bluefield is doing it. It’s exciting to me.”
With the coming of Intuit, which will eventually bring up to 500 jobs to downtown Bluefield, Miller said it’s part of her job is to let others know about what is going on here with Intuit and the push for entrepreneurship.
“I am looking all the time, I’m talking all the time and listening to people, trying to educate them on what we have here – the people … the natural beauty as well as our natural resources that are available,” she said.
Miller said it’s important for her to stay in touch with localities and know what is happening, adding that she spent 12 years in the state legislature and has plenty of contacts there as well, so promoting the state and what is offered in Bluefield is important.
“Our best export has been our kids for way too long, and people need to understand what a wonderful place we have in West Virginia, to live here, raise children here and have businesses here and thrive,” she said.
The leadership of Bluefield has that vision, she said. “It’s wonderful to see.”
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said he was pleased that Miller gave of her time Tuesday, bringing four key staff members with her to tour the Commercialization Station and see what is happening there and how its “makerspace” works.
Crea Company is located there, and Miller saw how they bring people in to show them how their ideas about creating a product can become a reality, and a business, he said.
“We went on a tour of Alorica,” he said, which is temporarily located in the former AAA building in Commerce Street until Intuit’s main headquarters, the “prosperity hub,” opens in the Summit Bank building on Federal Street.
“It’s a great story for Bluefield,” he said of international companies Intuit/Alorica locating here with a customer success center to handle Intuit online products like QuickBooks and Mint.
Spencer said the city is working with the companies on workforce development to get ready as more jobs are added this summer.
About 70 employees now work at the Commerce Street building but that number will soon expand.
Miller also visited what will be the Intuit innovation lab’s temporary space on the third floor in the Bluefield Arts Center. The innovation lab is part of the prosperity hub and will be used to foster entrepreneurship and help existing businesses grow.
In fact, one of the city’s free entrepreneur workshops, Smart Credit Strategies for Small Business, was being held at the innovation lab during Miller’s visit.
Spencer said Miller sat in on the session and talked with the attendees, including two people, one from Northern Virginia and one from New Jersey, who are starting ATV businesses here.
“Today was informational,” he said of Miller’s visit, to let her know what Bluefield is doing.
Another area that was discussed, he said, was the coming work at I-77 Exit 1, which the city is developing for commercial businesses.
The area is in a federal Opportunity Zone, which gives potential investors significant tax breaks.
“She can be our ambassador in D.C. and help us promote that,” he said.
“Whatever I can do to help, that is why I am here,” Miller said of her visit and tour of the city.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
