BLUEFIELD — A crowd numbering in the thousands kicked off their summer this Memorial Day weekend when they converged on the reopened Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
COVID-19 precautions closed the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in 2020, but this year it’s a 10-day event featuring the James H. Drew Exposition, a human cannonball, an aquatic exhibition and other attractions.
“We’re looking pretty good,” Jeff Disibbio, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias said of attendance. “We can’t check the numbers because we don’t charge admission, so we can’t do a head count and we’re waiting to get back with Jimmy Drew (of the James H. Drew Exposition). But I can tell you in our general overview, we truly believe this is the best opening three-day period that we’ve ever had.”
The parking lots have been full, and visitors have parked all the way to Bluefield College, Disibbio said. The Bluefield Ridge Runners played a baseball game and had presentations for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and George McGonagle, a longtime president of the Bluefield Baseball Cub, for their efforts in bringing the Appalachian League back to Mercer County. Capito threw out the first pitch.
“We had thousands of people in attendance with both events going on at once,” Disibbio recalled. “And providing some more opportunities for citizens to get out and experience the things we have to offer.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered during the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, and there are companies taking the opportunity to have booths where they let the public know that they’re hiring, Disibbio said. The new aquatics show and the human cannonball have been bringing in crowds.
