WELCH — An 11-year, $9 million project was finally celebrated in Welch Friday as dignitaries, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Gov. Jim Justice, gathered to formally recognize the completion of Renaissance Village.
The apartment complex in downtown Welch is already finished and occupied, but the officials ribbon-cutting had been delayed because of the pandemic.
Reconnecting McDowell spearheaded construction of the apartment building for teachers and other professionals with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) throwing support behind the project in a “hands-on, community driven start-to-finish approach.”
Gayle Manchin, wife of Joe Manchin and original head of Reconnect McDowell, said Friday was “an important day” and the housing project was the result of her experiences in talking with McDowell County students.
“When you walk into a school and into a classroom of children and they say, ‘Why do people not like us? Why do teachers not want to be in our school?’” Manchin said they don’t understand that teachers must drive a long distance because of a lack of affordable housing in the county.
But the kids were “feeling the blame,” she said, and didn’t know that those teachers must drive from Beckley or Bluefield or Princeton, a long drive, especially tough in the winter.
“How can you listen to children taking the blame for teachers not wanting to go to their school?” she said. “I had a passion, and we saw what the issue was.”
Manchin, who is now co-president of the Appalachian Regional commission, said it’s not just a matter of it taking a village to raise a child, because it begs the question, “Who raises the village?”
“Each and every one of you is raising that village,” she said, with affordable housing a crucial part, and housing built in a “beautiful part of our state.”
“This is about teamwork and partnerships, working together to make something good happen,” she said. “Those who made the project happen met people where they were, acknowledged their pain and struggles, and showed them that, together, we can make a difference.”
“When first envisioned, Renaissance Village was about possibilities – that when people come together, they can accomplish what is impossible to do alone,” Randi Weingarten, AFT national president, said. “We focused on building a better life for the community that never gave up on education, social and emotional well-being, and economic development.”
Weingarten said the project showed that “when we work with the broader community and take on a seemingly intractable problem that keep families up at night, we can make a difference in people’s lives.”
But she said that in light of the “polarization and divisiveness” in the country, Renaissance Village is about much more than bringing affordable housing to Welch and McDowell County.
“It represents a way of bringing a community together, with common values and aspirations trumping division and anger,” she said. “This is a start, not an ending.”
“Who said dreams don’t come true?” Sen. Joe Manchin said of the project. “I watched this from a dream to a maybe to I think we can do it to a great party. Gayle never gave up on this. She believed that we needed to do something, and had to do something monumental to set the tone of who we are and what we are about in West Virginia.”
Manchin said McDowell County’s history included being the number one producer of coal that made the coke that made the steel for the country during World War I to World War II and to build the “industrial might of America.”
“We always said not to leave anybody behind,” he said, but McDowell County and other communities have been left behind, and this project is one way to help.
“When Randi stepped up to the plate with Gayle as a partner and became a part of the family, I can’t say enough about her .. taking on this venture so we can do this…” he said. “This is truly a time to say thank you (to McDowell County) and to say that we have not forgotten.”
Manchin said the times are disturbing and the project shows what can be accomplished by people working together.
“The country is not divided,” he said. “It’s the politics that are divided, making you pick sides ... I hope we are all on the same side of being Americans.”
Manchin, who asked for a moment of silence honoring the victims in the Texas school shooting, said schools should be a safe place for kids and public education is vital for the future of America.
Teachers should be held at the “highest pinnacle of society … and they should be paid a salary” to go with their commitment and what they give, he said.
“I always feel really at home being right here in Southern West Virginia,” Justice said. ”Many different people have put in lots and lots of licks to make things happen the best we possibly can here. At the end of the day, there’s lots, lots more we can do … but they got this done.”
Justice praised Gayle Manchin for her work in Reconnecting McDowell and for Renaissance Village.
“Today is a really, really special day,” he said. “There is nothing more precious than our kids. Our kids don’t function without our teachers. I am really proud to be a part of this.”
Welch Mayor Harold McBride said the project is a major accomplishment.
“We are very happy, excited … This building is more than just a building, it is symbol, a project of hope, prosperity, and it helps the morale of the people of McDowell County all the way around,” he said.
McBride said the project was a huge undertaking but pays off for the children.
“It is enormous,” he said of the benefits. “It’s a real achievement.”
A resident of Renaissance Village also spoke at the event.
Nadia Johnson, who is Community in Schools facilitator at Mt. View High School, said she graduated from that same school in 2017 and came back to work in her community.
“I am very excited and eager to be a part of this journey,” she said. “Now being a tenant of this new building, I am thankful for the vision that led to this building being built. I am thankful even more for the goal that was reached and there were no broken promises along the way.”
Johnson said many may often look around and only see the past, what McDowell County used to be.
“But this building provides us with a newness,” she said. “It provides us with a stepping stone to revamp, recreate and rebuild. and not only that, but to unite, not just the City of Welch but McDowell County as a whole.”
Rev. Leah Daughtry, chief of Staff for AFT as well project manager for Renaissance Village, said it is all about keeping children well in all ways.
She talked about a community who greeted each other with one question: “How are the children?”
Daughtry said the “hopeful answer is: All children are well.”
“Unless the children are well, the family is not well. Unless the children are not well, the community is not well,” she said. “Unless the children are well, the nation is not well.”
Asking that question should also be part of the celebration, she added.
Bob Brown, with the AFT and treasurer of Reconnecting McDowell, was the emcee for the event.
More than 100 partner with Reconnect McDowell were involved in the project, which is a 20-unit apartment building that has an office and commerical space and is the first multistory new construction in Welch in more than 50 years.
