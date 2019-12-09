PRINCETON — The Princeton Renaissance Theatre is hoping for a more successful year in funding and construction in 2020.
Having been well in the works as far back as 2013 the theatre has been seeking the needed funds for quite some time. After a year of seldom funding the theatre, the foundation is looking forward to better days.
“Fundraising has been slow in 2019. However, while we accrue revenue for certain specifics, we have been able to do smaller initiatives to keep the project moving. We currently have three applications for consideration with various foundations and are hopeful that we can move forward,” Greg Puckett, one of the leads in the project said.
According to Puckett, there are stipulations in place when it comes to federal funding. These include what funds can be spent on, this has made the project be very selective in their application process.
“We currently have three applications for consideration with various foundations and are hopeful that we can move forward,” Puckett said.
With stipulations and requirements in place, the project may need to spend more money to meet these goals which would set it back even farther. To avoid these unnecessary setbacks the foundation has chosen to apply for the grants that they find to meet all criteria.
In the early days of the project, it was determined that the theatre could be completed at $850,000. It wasn’t until structure issues were discovered that Puckett and others realized that the project would be a much larger undertaking.
“When we discovered the problems with the foundation, structural and electrical issues, front marquis, and other issues, it ran the cost higher than anticipated,” Puckett said.
According to Puckett, the updated cost comes in at a whopping $1.5 million. Since the discovery of the issues, more problems have arisen.
Hurdles that have hit the theatre include catching on fire four separate times, flooding, the desperate need of a new roof, and the facade of the building quite literally weighing on the building, Puckett explained.
“We did not anticipate that. So we had much more work to do. Now with the additional costs and tariffs on products needed to make this a go we are running about 30 percent higher than anticipated,” Puckett said.
While the renaissance project is on halt until the needed funding is received additional fundraising ventures are being explored. To revitalize the area Puckett and other volunteers are continually painting the storefronts to beautify the Grassroots District.
“It’s proven that art and visual improvements lend hope to what’s to come. I’m sentimental to the ‘what was’ but I’m thrilled about the ‘will be’,” Puckett said.
For community input residents are encouraged to complete the two surveys on the Princeton Renaissance Project website. These surveys include a general survey of Downtown Princeton and a survey about what events should be held at the theatre.
Those interested in donating to the Renaissance Theatre project can do so at www.princetonrenaissanceproject.org.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.