PRINCETON — When winter arrives, students of all ages watch the weather forecasts whenever snow is predicted and wonder whether school will be called off, but remote learning is causing some of them to wonder if snow days might one day become things of the past.
When public school systems started closing classrooms as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, a move toward remote learning from home was started. Laptop computers were distributed to students and Wi-Fi hotspots were created to help them communicate with their teachers.
Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, said Wednesday that she could remember listening to the radio when she was a child and listening for her school when the closings were announced on a snow day. Today, news media, social media and a West Virginia Department of Education website lets families know whether their children will be going to school.
Now families are wondering if their children will be able to keep attending school during what might otherwise be a snow day thanks to the technology being used during the pandemic.
“We’ve had a lot of questions about that,” Harrison said. “As of right now when we have a sizable snow and it’s just too dangerous for buses or anybody to be driving, we will just have regular snow days. There will be no remote learning. Teachers and staff will stay at home.”
When the school system is on a two-hour delay, the staff will report to school two hours late, Harrison stated. The students will stay home and learn remotely.
None of Mercer County’s snow days have been used yet.
“Because we started later and had to modify the calendar, and still have to get in 180 days, we have five (snow) days built in for now,” Harrison said.
Representatives of McDowell County and Tazewell County schools were unavailable Wednesday.
