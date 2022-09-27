BLUEFIELD — The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring rain to the region this weekend. But it is too early to say how much rain.
A hazardous weather advisory issued Monday by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., is calling for the possibility of gusty winds and widespread rainfall Friday and Saturday.
It all depends upon the track of the hurricane, which is threatening Florida. There is still much uncertainty with regards to what path the storm will follow, according to meteorologist Patrick Wilson.
“I would say the potential for rain is looking quite strong right now,” Wilson said of the weekend outlook for the southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia region. “Just how much depends. Hopefully, the winds won’t be that bad.”
By the time the remnants of the storm reach the West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina region, it will be only a tropical depression. Rainfall totals will depend upon the track of the system.
“Everybody is going to get some rain,” Wilson said. “It’s looking more likely Friday night and the weekend. So the whole weekend at this point looks wet. and some gusty southeast winds.”
If the remnants of Ian track west of the mountains, rainfall totals for the region would be higher. If the system tracks east of the area, rainfall totals will be lighter. An early estimate from the forecast center Monday suggested the Bluefield region could be in the 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rainfall area — with higher precipitation totals in Virginia and North Carolina.
“It is an initial estimate, and that is all it should be taken as,” Wilson said of that early snapshot, adding that rainfall totals will be updated throughout the week as more data and models become available.
For now, everyone should just monitor the forecast, and expect a wet weekend ahead, according to Wilson.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.