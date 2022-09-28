BLUEFIELD – Clouds floating Wednesday over the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region represented the fringes of Hurricane Ian that could bring 3 to 4 inches of rain and a risk of flooding this weekend.
Hurricane Ian moved into southern Florida Wednesday afternoon and started inflicting "massive damage," according to meteorologist Robert Beasley with the the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. The eye of a tropical depression connected to Ian will be approaching the region by Friday.
"Yes, unfortunately, that analysis is correct," Beasley said about the local forecast. "It looks almost like it's making a beeline for our area. The worst part of it is that once it moves into the Appalachian area, it will basically stall out in the tristate area of east Tennessee, southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. That will be the case once it gets up here later this weekend."
The tropical depression could linger over the region until Monday or Tuesday until it finally moves on, Beasley said.
During the weekend, between 3 to 4 inches of rain could fall over the region with locally high amounts.
"There's definitely going to be flooding concerns with this system," he stated. "Friday afternoon to Monday, we're looking at a solid 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches in places."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.