BLUEFIELD — Heavy rain, gusting winds and even the isolated chance of a tornado are possible starting early Saturday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Laura arrive over the region.
A tropical depression resulting from Laura is expected to reach the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region by Saturday, according to meteorologist Eric Taylor with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
“You’ll start seeing it in the early hours of Saturday and at least through the front half of Saturday,” Taylor said. “By evening it should start to improve, but it will still be pretty breezy.”
The region could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in places, and winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph, he said.
“It’s a quick-moving system. It will be a tropical depression by the time it gets here,” Taylor stated.
A hazardous weather outlook posted by the weather service Thursday afternoon warned that “heavy rainfall, gusty winds and an isolated tornado is possible. The overlook included Mercer, Monroe and Summers Counties.
The possibility of an isolated tornado is mainly for areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and is not as much of a threat for Mercer County and the surrounding area, Taylor said. Tornados become possible because the approaching weather system has “enough spin or sheer” in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees.
