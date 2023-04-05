BECKLEY — An Upper Big Branch Mine Remembrance Ceremony will be held today at noon in the Miners Memorial Garden near Shoemaker Square adjacent to the Raleigh County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Beckley, marking the 13th anniversary of the mine explosion that claimed the lives of 29 miners.
Following the service, funding will be announced and a rendering will be displayed of the plans for a Raleigh County Coal Miners Memorial wall.
The memorial will be constructed at New River Park at the Exhibition Coal Mine, dedicated on behalf of the families of the UBB miners and honoring all of the families of the over 2,000 coal mining fatalities that have occurred in the history of Raleigh County.
The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster occurred on April 5, 2010, roughly 1,000 feet underground at the Upper Big Branch coal mine located in Montcoal. Twenty-nine out of 31 miners at the site were killed. The coal dust explosion occurred at 3:27 p.m. The accident was the worst in the United States since 1970.
The UBB Remembrance has been spearheaded by Mick Bates of Raleigh County, in collaboration with the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Commission, The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and Raleigh County and City of Beckley First Responders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.