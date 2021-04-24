PRINCETON — A song about a child who lied about her bruises and a bell’s solemn tones helped remind the public Friday of the children lost to abuse and neglect and those children still living under abuse’s shadow.
Onlookers gathered at the Mercer County Courthouse for Children’s Memorial Flag Day, part of a National Day of Remembrance set aside for the memory of children who died from violence and other preventable causes. Friday’s ceremony was the seventh one conducted in Mercer County, Executive Director Cathy Wallace of ChildLaw Services, Inc. told the audience.
Remembering the victims of child abuse and neglect is a somber occasion, she said. But many people in the county work to help its victims.
“I look around, and so many of you are part of the solution to this issue,” Wallace said.
During the pandemic, members of Mercer County Child Protect, ChildLaw Services and other agencies kept working to provide services to the children who need them.
“They did not stay at home and wait for travesties to happen,” Wallace stated. “You went out and did something about it.”
Wallace then shared a sad statistic. In West Virginia, 17 children died from child abuse in 2019. Figures from 2020 are still being compiled.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Shiloh Woodard of Mercer County Child Protect said when the public was being reminded about the ongoing tragedy of child abuse that while the numbers of abuse cases being reported declined during the pandemic, this was due to children not being in school or at extracurricular activities. Teachers and other adults who routinely report suspected cases did not get to see their students and signs of abuse.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett read a proclamation the Mercer County Commission passed earlier this month for Child Abuse Prevention Month and Children’s Memorial Flag Day.
In the proclamation, the commission said that “effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships created among social service agencies, schools, religious and civic organizations, law enforcement agencies and the business community.” Puckett said.
People who tirelessly work to help abused children were recognized during Friday’s ceremony. Aaron Lucas of Mercer County Child Protective Services; Ruth Bailey, who works with both Child Protective Services and ChildLaw Services; and Tonya Milam with Child Protect were honored for their services during 2020.
Lindsey Short, accompanied on guitar by her brother-in-law Christopher Short, sang the song”Alyssa Lies,” in which a mother’s learns about her little girl’s new friend, Alyssa, and how she “lies.”
“Alyssa lies to the classroom. Alyssa lies every day at school. Alyssa lies to the teachers. As she tries to cover every bruise,” Lindsey Short sang.
The song comes to a sad ending when the mother has to tell her little girl why Alyssa won’t be at school anymore.
Children participated in this year’s Child Abuse Awareness Month by demonstrating their artistic skills with a coloring contest. Their work is now on display at the Mercer County Courthouse.
The winner in the PreK category was Jaden Short of Montcalm. In the Kindergarten category. Jude Sanella of Bluefield Primary won first place; Aaliyah Rucker of Princeton Primary School won second place; and Abram Goldsworthy of Bluefield Primary won third place.
In the First Grade category, Paisley Thompson of Princeton Primary won first place; Everleigh Mitchell of Princeton Primary won second place; and Ella Gibson of Princeton Primary won third place. In the Second Grade category, Grayson Hilling of Princeton Primary won first place; Slade Sloan of Bluefield Primary won second place; and Jay’ceon McCoy of Bluefield Primary won third place.
At the end of Friday’s ceremony, County Commissioner Bill Archer rang the bell hanging outside the courthouse for the children lost to abuse and neglect.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
