AVONDALE — A McDowell County native who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country during the Korean War will be interred Sept. 2 in Arlington National Cemetery, according to an announcement Thursday from the U.S. Army.
Graveside services for Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, preceding the interment.
A native of Avondale in McDowell County, Mitchem was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action July 7, 1950, at the age of 20, after his unit sustained heavy casualties while defending against the North Korean Army’s advance near Ch’onan, South Korea, according to Fonda Bock with the U.S. Army Resources Command Public Affairs Office.
Mitchem’s body was not recovered because his unit was forced to retreat, nor were any remains found that could be identified as his, Bock said. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death in December 1953, and he was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.
Shortly after recapturing territory around Ch’onan, remains were recovered in October 1950 and designated X-22 Taejon, but were determined unidentifiable in August 1954. X-22 was later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Bock said.
During Phase 2 of the Korean War Disinterment Project, in June 2019, X-22 was disinterred from the Punchbowl as part of the planned exhumation of all 53 burials originating from the United Nations Military Cemetery Taejon, and transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis.
Mitchem was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 11, 2021, after his remains were identified using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, Bock said. Identification was announced in April 2022 after his family was briefed about the recovery.
Mitchem’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
