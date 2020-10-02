PRINCETON — The West Virginia County Alert System map shows Mercer County in the green color zone, but schools are operating in the yellow zone.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers issued the details on Thursday, saying the county’s reopening plan had to be revised because of changes to the color code system.
Before Sept. 25, the colors used were green, yellow, orange and red and they were based on the incidence rate of a rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, adjusted to per-100,000 population.
But starting on Sept. 26 the state added another metric to determine the color code: the positivity rate over that seven-day period. That rate measures the percent of positive tests of the total number tested for the virus and is usually lower than the incidence rate.
Akers said the state uses the lower of the two numbers (between incidence rate and positivity rate) to determine a county’s color. Other changes at the state level were the addition of the “gold” color (between yellow and orange) and changes in colors that allow in-person instruction.
During the last five days, Mercer County’s incidence rate has been in the yellow, but the lower positivity rate has been in the green.
“It is Mercer County Schools’ belief that our students’ and employees’ health and safety is of paramount importance; we will employ a cautious approach while providing continuity and stability to our students’ schedules,” Akers said. “Schedules chosen for elementary and secondary schools are based on our ability to cohort groups and to reduce numbers of students in classes and schools.”
With cohorts, elementary school students remain in the same classroom all day long with the same group of students. These students can attend school five days a week because their risk of exposure during the day is minimized.
In the reduced numbers plan, middle and high school students cannot be in cohorts all day long because they change classes and take different electives. Reducing the number of students in those classes by 50 percent each day allows for social distancing within classrooms and hallways.
Akers said when a county is designated as green, yellow, or gold on the state map, the county may determine the number of days students attend school and the length of the day.
Mercer County Schools will use a consistent schedule if the county is designated as green, yellow or gold, she said.
Elementary students will follow Blended Model A; students attend school five days a week
Middle and high school students will follow Blended Model B with 50 percent of the students attend each day, unless both the incidence and positivity rates are below 3.0 (green zone) for two weeks, then middle and high school students will attend five days a week.
Akers said If either number goes above 3.0, then middle and high school students will go back to the 50 percent schedule the following week.
In orange or red, no in-person instruction or sporting events will be allowed.
Christy Day, director of the office of communications with the West Virginia Department of Education said it is up the school systems to choose which metric they use.
With sports, Akers said the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) uses the state map regarding events, practices and who may attend sporting events.
The new county alert system map is posted at 5 p.m. on Saturday and indicates which color zone a county is in for the coming week.
Those changes made in the color coding system have prompted a planned injunction request that will be filed in Kanawha County by the West Virginia Education Association challenging the changes.
“Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map,” said WVEA President Dale Lee earlier this week. “As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made. The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”
Lee said in announcing the legal action that the “only way to restore confidence in the process and ensure safety in our public schools is to adopt a new system from independent experts recognized in the field of infectious diseases and public health, such as the original color-coded map from Harvard.”
“The latest changes to the map simply go too far and the illusion of a ‘green map’ does not mean it is safe to return to in-person learning in many of our counties,” he said.
Critics of the changes have said they were made to get as many kids back in the classroom as possible and hold sporting events but at the risk of jeopardizing the health students and school personnel.
Gov. Jim Justice has defended the changes, saying they were made by health experts and he said the injunction is politically motivated.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
