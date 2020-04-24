TAZEWELL, Va. — All four positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Tazewell County have been released from quarantine.
“They have been released and have recovered,” Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said Thursday. “That was really good news.”
Since the first positive case was reported last month, the county has not had any more confirmed cases.
That last positive was reported on April 7.
All area Virginia counties’ number of positive cases continue to remain the same, with Buchanan at 12 and Giles at four. Bland County has had no positive cases.
In West Virginia, two more deaths were reported Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 31.
The additional deaths confirmed by DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) are an 85-year old male from Wayne County and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County.
“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Locally, the number of positive cases remained the same, with nine in Mercer County and 12 test results pending, six positive cases in McDowell County, five in Monroe County and one in Summers County.
Statewide, 981 positive cases had been reported as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, up from 963 on Wednesday.
Almost 30,000 people have been tested in the state with a positive rate of 3.37 percent, one of the lowest in the nation.
In Virginia, a total of 372 deaths had been reported on Thursday with 10,998 positive cases out of 64,518 tested, for a positive rate at 17 percent, more than five times the rate in West Virginia.
