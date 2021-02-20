CHARLESTON — Restaurants will be able to seat up to 75 percent capacity starting this weekend, and next week all K-8th grade students can attend school five days a week.
Gov. Jim Justice announced these and other relaxations of COVID restrictions Friday morning during his pandemic briefing.
“Today, I am signing an Executive Order (effective today) to increase indoor capacity at restaurants to 75 percent occupancy,” he said, as long as social distancing is maintained between groups.
Bars can also increase seating capacity with social distancing and as long as people don’t stand and gather in groups. Masks must continue to be worn when not eating or drinking.
Retail store capacity is also increased, from two per 1,000 square feet to four. Grocery stores’ capacity has also been doubled. However, mask wearing and social distancing must continue.
“We know now there is a very low risk of spread in these types of businesses as long we continue to wear facial coverings,” he said. “I truly believe that in the next very few weeks we will be able to move to 100 percent capacity in restaurants.”
Social gatherings capacity has also changed, from the 25 limit to 75. These are gatherings for “purely social purposes,” he said, and masks must be worn and social distancing required.
Indoor live music can also resume, but with limitations on vocals and wind instruments related to preventing spread. Live music incorporating vocals or using wind instruments may be performed indoors only for simulcast or other broadcast to remote audiences where no audience is physically present.
Justice said that next week all teachers and school personnel 50 and over who chose to be vaccinated will have received their second dose.
That fact prompted him to recommend younger students to go to the classrooms five days a week rather than four, as many school systems have been doing.
“I am calling on the state Board of Education to make it mandatory that all counties send their students in grades K-8th back full time next week,” he said, adding that he can’t require it, only recommend. “We need to be back in school...The board of education is going to have to make that call.”
Parents continue to have the option of using the 100 percent virtual learning program the state offers, he added.
Justice also said capacity at winter sports games can increase as long as occupancy is limited to allow for proper social distancing and masks must continue to be worn.
However, he also said if any virus surges return, previous restrictions in all areas may be reinstated.
“We want to be proactive in this as we have been doing all along,” he said, adding that’s also a matter of being “cautious and smart.”
As restrictions are eased, basic precautions must continue.
“We are still a long ways from being out of the woods,” he said. “We can reinstate restrictions if we we have got another surge that comes.”
A larger capacity for restaurants is good news to Arthur McKenna, owner of Patty Joe’s Restaurant in Bluefield.
“I am looking forward to the positives,” he said, adding that with the vaccines coming out it is all “good stuff.”
McKenna said independent restaurants like his have taken a “major hit.”
“Chains will make it,” he said. “They always do. It’s the independents that took a major hit. I want to give a shoutout to them. We adapt, we get through it.”
McKenna, whose restaurant opened in 2015, said he also likes to see the new businesses coming into Bluefield and Bluefield, Va.
“We are open and still serving,” he said. “I am thankful for that.”
He is also ready to hire more people if the capacity goes to 100 percent.
“It (easing of restrictions) is a step in the right direction,” he said.
The dialing back of restrictions comes on the heels of declining statewide numbers related to COVID-19.
As of Friday, for the first time since Nov. 15, the state as fewer than 10,000 active cases.
“That is a wonderful number,” Justice said, adding that hospitalizations of COVID patients fell to 293, the first time below 300 since Nov. 10.
“You reach a point in time when you say, now we feel like the numbers are leading up to where it’s safe and okay to make a move,” he said. “If they slip back, we will adjust.”
Justice said these decisions are not made in a vacuum, but in consultation with his pandemic team and other health and education experts.
“This is really good news and it is a reflection of the great work all West Virginians are doing,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar. “We are in a wonderful position to do this now.”
Marsh said the state has not yet seen any of the virus mutations and “we have been on top of vaccinations. We follow this very closely and we talk to each other constantly … I think it’s the right for West Virginia to continue to more forward.”
But state vaccinations took a hit this week, as did the nation, because of the weather.
Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said the state did not see as many vaccines as expected because the federal government’s distribution efforts were hindered by the massive winter storm across the center of the nation and into the Northeast.
According to national media, about 6 million doses were impacted.
Hoyer said some vaccine clinics had to be pushed into this weekend and next week, but all doses should eventually arrive.
Walgreen’s did not receive the expected 5,800 doses statewide this week but they should arrive on Monday, he added. Second doses of Moderna were not delivered either but will be.
As of Friday morning, 8.3 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccines. West Virginia’s percentage remains among the highest such rates of fully vaccinated residents of any state in the nation.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Bluefield Daily Telegraph Photographer Jessica Nuzzo contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.