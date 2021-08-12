BLUEFIELD, Va. — At least one employee at a Bluefield, Va. rehab center is leaving because of a new corporate mandate requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID.
Beth Reed, a physical therapist at Westwood Center, said the Pennsylvania-based parent company, Genesis HealthCare, announced last week a vaccination mandate has been implemented for all employees in all facilities.
“I am not vaccinated and do not plan to be vaccinated because I have already had COVID and believe that I already have the immunity to COVID-19,” she said. “From what I have studied about the COVID vaccination, I feel that my body has already undergone the process intended by the vaccine and, therefore, it is not indicated for me to take a vaccine.”
Reed said she has already found other employment, but she is concerned about other employees.
“I know there are other employees here that are giving in to the pressure and taking the vaccine even though they don’t want to, to keep their job,” she said. “I have fortunately been able to find employment at another facility that does not have a vaccine mandate at this time and will be leaving my position here at Westwood Center.”
Reed said Westwood was one of four Genesis facilities in an earlier pilot program requiring the vaccine.
During that time, she tried to talk to the company to express her concerns, especially the fact she has had COVID, recovered and does not believe she needs to be vaccinated and should not be forced to take it to keep her job.
“I am not necessarily anti-vaccine,” she said. “If I were 65 or older I would take it and I had not had COVID already I would probably take it. It’s all about having a choice.”
Lori Mayer, who is with Genesis HealthCare at its Kennett Square, Pa. corporate headquarters said the policy was implemented company-wide on Aug. 2.
A statement from the company said it was adopting a “universal COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees, care partners, and onsite vendors across the company.”
“Due to age, underlying conditions, or both, nursing home patients and residents are at greater risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19,” the company said. “This threat can be reduced significantly through universal COVID-19 vaccination. The Company’s Universal Vaccination Policy requires current staff, visiting providers, care partners, and onsite vendors to have a single dose of the Janssen vaccine or the first dose of a two-dose mRNA vaccine by August 23, 2021.”
“Our highest priority is for every Genesis-affiliated center across the country to have a relentless focus on serving our patients and residents with high-quality care, in safety, security and comfort, and with respect and dignity,” said Harry Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis, in the statement. “Our move to adopt universal vaccination is an incredibly important decision, and we very seriously weighed the competing concerns before proceeding down this path. Despite vaccination rates above the national average, the growing spread of the Delta variant makes clear that we need to increase our vaccination rates substantially to better protect our patients, residents and employees. While we would have greatly preferred a strictly voluntary process, our commitment to health and safety outweighs concerns about imposing a requirement. Universal COVID-19 vaccination provides the safest and most effective course of action to ensure the health and welfare of our patients, residents and staff.”
The statement said the company started offering voluntary vaccinations in December 2020 and 85 percent of patients have been vaccinated and 65 percent of staff company-wide.
Genesis said it supports the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s call for “all healthcare and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all healthcare workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”
Roger Topping, administrator with the Mercer County Health Department, said as far as he knows Westwood is the only health facility in the area that requires all employees to be vaccinated.
Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said recently WVUMedicine, of which PCH is an affiliate, is conducting a study to determine if a recommendation should be made to require employees be vaccinated.
Bowling indicated PCH will most likely follow whatever recommendation is made.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
